Tulsa, OK

City Hall, Other Facilities to Close Monday for Memorial Day; Residential Trash Service Will Operate on Holiday

Posted by 
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa, Oklahoma
 13 days ago

City Hall, Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. Public safety and mission critical operations, however, will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water – (918) 596-9488, and sewer – (918) 586-6999.

Refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be collected on Monday, May 31. As a reminder, the only holidays without trash and recycling service are Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The City of Tulsa mulch site, 2100 N. 145th E. Ave., will be closed on Monday, May 31. It will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, and resume its usual schedule: seven days a week, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. will be open on Monday for its regular hours - noon to 6 p.m. Appointments are not needed to adopt an animal or look for a lost pet. To make an appointment to drop off an animal at the shelter, call (918) 596-8000. Hours for the animal shelter are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tulsa Parks recreation centers will be closed on Monday, May 31, but parks' outdoor facilities will be available. The Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses, however, will be open on Monday. The Tulsa Zoo will be open on Memorial Day; see www.tulsazoo.org for details.

Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve and the Oxley Nature Center visitors’ center will be closed on Monday, but the Oxley trails will be open. The Greenwood Art Project installation, "The American Dream," will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Oxley Nature Center trail. The address is 6700 Mohawk Blvd.

Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Memorial Day.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

