Publication Ref: (2021/S 000-012615/EN) Prior information notice without call for competition. II.1.1) Title: Accurate Project Planning – Request for Information. Network Rail Programme Controls would like to improve decision quality for planning of programmes across Capital Delivery programmes and projects at Network Rail, from those in early planning to those in execution and delivery, we understand this is now possible using machine learning algorithms. We would like to ascertain the potential solutions that could do this within the market.