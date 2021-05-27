Cancel
Author Correction: Surface acoustic wave nebulization improves compound selectivity of low-temperature plasma ionization for mass spectrometry

By Andreas Kiontke, Mehrzad Roudini, Susan Billig, Armaghan Fakhfouri, Andreas Winkler, Claudia Birkemeyer
 13 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82423-w, published online 03 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in the spelling of the author Armaghan Fakhfouri, which was incorrectly given as Amarghan Fakhfouri. Additionally, the ORCID IDs for Andreas Kiontke, Mehrzad Roudini, Susan Billig, Armaghan Fakhfouri and Andreas...

Physicssciencecodex.com

Controlling magnetization by surface acoustic waves

Using the circular vibration of surface acoustic waves, a collaborative research group have successfully controlled the magnetization of a ferromagnetic thin film. Essentially, acoustic waves are waves of atomic vibrations in a substance. When the waves propagate across the surface of a material, the vibration becomes circular. This circular motion, known as angular momentum, can help measure rotational motion.
ChemistryNature.com

Low-temperature direct bonding of InP and diamond substrates under atmospheric conditions

An InP substrate was directly bonded on a diamond heat spreader for efficient heat dissipation. The InP surface activated by oxygen plasma and the diamond surface cleaned with an NH3/H2O2 mixture were contacted under atmospheric conditions. Subsequently, the InP/diamond specimen was annealed at 250 °C to form direct bonding. The InP and diamond substrates formed atomic bonds with a shear strength of 9.3 MPa through an amorphous intermediate layer with a thickness of 3 nm. As advanced thermal management can be provided by typical surface cleaning processes followed by low-temperature annealing, the proposed bonding method would facilitate next-generation InP devices, such as transistors for high-frequency and high-power operations.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Measurement of the neutron charge radius and the role of its constituents

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22028-z, published online 19 March 2021. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article omitted a reference to previous work in Phys. Rev. C83, 055203 (2011). This has been added as reference [34] in Section 3 of the Supplementary Information: “The Galster is a long standing phenomenological parametrization that could adequately describe the early GnE data, but as recent experiments revealed34 it does not have sufficient freedom to accommodate reasonable values of the radius, without constraining or compromising the fit”.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Thermochemical electronegativities of the elements

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22429-0, published online 7 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained several errors. The fourth sentence of the Abstract incorrectly read ‘electronegativities have units of eV−1/2’; the second sentence of the second paragraph of the Introduction incorrectly read ‘Pauling’s electronegativities, eV−1/2’; the third sentence of the fourth paragraph of the Introduction incorrectly read ‘the same dimensionality as Pauling’s, i.e., eV−1/2’; the second sentence of the thirteenth paragraph of the ‘Results and discussion’ section incorrectly read ‘instead of unusual units eV−1/2 of Pauling’s electronegativities’; the first sentence in the legend of Fig. 2 incorrectly read ‘Xour vs Pauling (in eV−1/2)’ and ‘Xour vs Martynov-Batsanov (in eV−1/2)’; the X axis label of Figure 2 incorrectly read ‘Martynov-Batsanov electronegativity (eV−1/2)’. The correct version states ‘eV1/2’ in place of ‘eV−1/2’ at all of these locations.
Sciencearxiv.org

Computational Analysis of Plasma Evolution during High Power Millimeter Wave Breakdown using Mesh Refinement based Fluid Simulations

The complex plasma dynamics associated with high power high frequency EM wave breakdown at high pressures leading to formation of complex plasma structures such as self-organized plasma arrays is a subject of great interest from scientific point of view as well as its numerous applications. The widely used fluid-based simulation of this multi-physics multi-scale phenomena is a computationally intensive problem due to stringent numerical requirements in terms of cell size and time step. In this paper, we present a mesh refinement (MR) based algorithm that efficiently discretizes the computational domain in terms of coarse and fine mesh based on specific predefined criteria to resolve the sharp gradients in E-fields and plasma density. We find that the serial as well as the parallel MR technique presented in this paper helps us to obtain significant speedup (2-80 times) compared to a serial implementation with uniform mesh without any crucial compromise in accuracy. We also present a unique spatio-temporal analysis to explain the complex physics of HPM breakdown.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Fine dissection of the tarsal tunnel in 60 cases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep46351, published online 11 April 2017. This Article contains an error in the legend of Figure 1, where the descriptions "posterior tibial artery" and "vein accompanying the artery" are swapped. As such, the legend of Figure 1:. "MM: medial malleolus. MTC: medial tubercle of the calcaneal....
AstronomyNature.com

Fine structure of type III solar radio bursts from Langmuir wave motion in turbulent plasma

The Sun frequently accelerates near-relativistic electron beams that travel out through the solar corona and interplanetary space. Interacting with their plasma environment, these beams produce type III radio bursts—the brightest astrophysical radio sources seen from Earth. The formation and motion of type III fine frequency structures is a puzzle, but is commonly believed to be related to plasma turbulence in the solar corona and solar wind. Combining a theoretical framework with kinetic simulations and high-resolution radio type III observations using the Low-Frequency Array, we quantitatively show that the fine structures are caused by the moving intense clumps of Langmuir waves in a turbulent medium. Our results show how type III fine structure can be used to remotely analyse the intensity and spectrum of compressive density fluctuations, and can infer ambient temperatures in astrophysical plasma, substantially expanding the current diagnostic potential of solar radio emission.
TechnologyNature.com

Author Correction: Emergence of network effects and predictability in the judicial system

Technical University of Denmark, DTU Compute, Lyngby, Denmark. Khoury College of Computer Sciences, Northeastern University, Boston, USA. Faculty of Law, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Center for Social Data Science, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Pyroelectric nanoplates for reduction of CO to methanol driven by temperature-variation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20517-1, published online 12 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Fig. 3a and Fig. 3b, in which the phrases “With Na2SO3” incorrectly appeared in Fig 3a and “Without Na2SO3” appeared in Fig 3b rather than the correct phrases “Without Na2SO3” in Fig 3a and “With Na2SO3” in Fig 3b. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum-Optical Spectrometry in Relativistic Laser-Plasma Interactions Using the High-Harmonic Generation Process: A Proposal

Theocharis Lamprou, Rodrigo Lopez-Martens, Stefan Haessler, Ioannis Liontos, Subhendu Kahaly, Javier Rivera-Dean, Philipp Stammer, Emilio Pisanty, Marcelo F. Ciappina, Maciej Lewenstein, Paraskevas Tzallas. Quantum-optical spectrometry is a recently developed shot-to-shot photon correlation-based method, namely using a quantum spectrometer (QS), that has been used to reveal the quantum optical nature of...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Optoelectronic mixing with high-frequency graphene transistors

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22943-1, published online 12 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7 and Fig. 8a, c, in which the unit on the vertical axes incorrectly read “μS”. This has been corrected to “S” in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
PhysicsNature.com

Quantum surface-response of metals revealed by acoustic graphene plasmons

A quantitative understanding of the electromagnetic response of materials is essential for the precise engineering of maximal, versatile, and controllable light–matter interactions. Material surfaces, in particular, are prominent platforms for enhancing electromagnetic interactions and for tailoring chemical processes. However, at the deep nanoscale, the electromagnetic response of electron systems is significantly impacted by quantum surface-response at material interfaces, which is challenging to probe using standard optical techniques. Here, we show how ultraconfined acoustic graphene plasmons in graphene–dielectric–metal structures can be used to probe the quantum surface-response functions of nearby metals, here encoded through the so-called Feibelman d-parameters. Based on our theoretical formalism, we introduce a concrete proposal for experimentally inferring the low-frequency quantum response of metals from quantum shifts of the acoustic graphene plasmons dispersion, and demonstrate that the high field confinement of acoustic graphene plasmons can resolve intrinsically quantum mechanical electronic length-scales with subnanometer resolution. Our findings reveal a promising scheme to probe the quantum response of metals, and further suggest the utilization of acoustic graphene plasmons as plasmon rulers with ångström-scale accuracy.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The temperatures of red supergiants in low metallicity environments

The temperatures of red supergiants (RSGs) are expected to depend on metallicity (Z) in such a way that lower-Z RSGs are warmer. In this work, we investigate the Z-dependence of the Hayashi limit by analysing RSGs in the low-Z galaxy Wolf-Lundmark-Mellote (WLM), and compare with the RSGs in the higher-Z environments of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) and Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). We determine the effective temperature ($T_{\textrm{eff}}$) of each star by fitting their spectral energy distributions, as observed by VLT+SHOOTER, with MARCS model atmospheres. We find average temperatures of $T_{\textrm{eff}_{\textrm{WLM}}}=4400\pm202$ K, $T_{\textrm{eff}_{\textrm{SMC}}}=4130\pm103$ K, and $T_{\textrm{eff}_{\textrm{LMC}}}=4140\pm148$ K. From population synthesis analysis, we find that although the Geneva evolutionary models reproduce this trend qualitatively, the RSGs in these models are systematically too cool. We speculate that our results can be explained by the inapplicability of the standard solar mixing length to RSGs.
ScienceNature.com

Engineered tunneling layer with enhanced impact ionization for detection improvement in graphene/silicon heterojunction photodetectors

Here, an engineered tunneling layer enhanced photocurrent multiplication through the impact ionization effect was proposed and experimentally demonstrated on the graphene/silicon heterojunction photodetectors. With considering the suitable band structure of the insulation material and their special defect states, an atomic layer deposition (ALD) prepared wide-bandgap insulating (WBI) layer of AlN was introduced into the interface of graphene/silicon heterojunction. The promoted tunneling process from this designed structure demonstrated that can effectively help the impact ionization with photogain not only for the regular minority carriers from silicon, but also for the novel hot carries from graphene. As a result, significantly enhanced photocurrent as well as simultaneously decreased dark current about one order were accomplished in this graphene/insulation/silicon (GIS) heterojunction devices with the optimized AlN thickness of ~15 nm compared to the conventional graphene/silicon (GS) devices. Specifically, at the reverse bias of −10 V, a 3.96-A W−1 responsivity with the photogain of ~5.8 for the peak response under 850-nm light illumination, and a 1.03-A W−1 responsivity with ∼3.5 photogain under the 365 nm ultraviolet (UV) illumination were realized, which are even remarkably higher than those in GIS devices with either Al2O3 or the commonly employed SiO2 insulation layers. This work demonstrates a universal strategy to fabricate broadband, low-cost and high-performance photo-detecting devices towards the graphene-silicon optoelectronic integration.
GoogleNature.com

Author Correction: Climatic conditions are weak predictors of asylum migration

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22255-4, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained several typographic errors. These have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Sebastian Schutte, Jonas Vestby, Halvard Buhaug. Affiliations. Peace...
Physicsarxiv.org

Ionization induced plasma grating and its applications in strong-field ionization measurements

An ionization-induced plasma grating can be formed by spatially selective ionization of gases by the interference of two intersecting ultra-short laser pulses. The density modulation of a plasma grating can approach unity since the plasma is produced only where the two pulses constructively interfere and ionization does not occur in destructive interference regions. Such a large density modulation leads to efficient Thomson scattering of a second ultra-short probe pulse once the Bragg condition is satisfied. By measuring the scattering efficiency, it is possible to determine the absolute electron density in the plasma grating and thereby deduce the ionization degree for a given neutral gas density. In this paper, we demonstrate the usefulness of this concept by showing two applications: ionization degree measurement of strong-field ionization of atoms and molecules and characterization of extremely low-density gas jets. The former application is of particular interest for ionization physics studies in dense gases where the collision of the ionized electron with neighboring neutrals may become important-sometimes referred to as many-body ionization, and the latter is useful for plasma-based acceleration that requires extremely low-density plasmas.
Sciencearxiv.org

Generation of stripe-like vortex flow by noncollinear waves on the water surface

We have studied experimentally the generation of vortex flow by gravity waves with a frequency of 2.34 Hz excited on the water surface at an angle $2 \theta = arctan(3/4) \approx 36°$ to each other. The resulting horizontal surface flow has a stripe-like spatial structure. The width of the stripes L = $\pi$/(2ksin$\theta$) is determined by the wave vector k of the surface waves and the angle between them, and the length of the stripes is limited by the system size. It was found that the vertical vorticity $\Omega$ of the current on the fluid surface is proportional to the product of wave amplitudes, but its value is much higher than the value corresponding to the Stokes drift and it continues to grow with time even after the wave motion reaches a stationary regime. We demonstrate that the measured dependence $\Omega$(t) can be described within the recently developed model that takes into account the Eulerian contribution to the generated vortex flow and the effect of surface contamination. This model contains a free parameter that describes the elastic properties of the contaminated surface, and we also show that the found value of this parameter is in reasonable agreement with the measured decay rate of surface waves.