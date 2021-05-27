Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How to join efforts to keep West Suffolk tidy

By Mariam Ghaemi
burymercury.co.uk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin more than 1,000 voluntary litter pickers in West Suffolk by getting involved in this year's Great British Spring Clean. Led by Keep Britain Tidy, 2021's Great British Spring Clean gets underway on Friday, May 28, and runs until June 13. The initiative encourages local communities to tackle litter in...

www.burymercury.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#West Suffolk Council#Litter Picking#Agreed Locations#Bags#People#Vehicles#Suffolk Tidy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Related
Globe, AZArizona Silver Belt

Find out how to join the ongoing effort to clean up Globe

The next ‘Trash Mob’ community cleanup is planned for Saturday, June 12. This month’s focus is monsoon awareness preparation with cleanups planned for Pioneer Hills and Pinal Creek, washes and storm drains around Globe from 8-10 a.m. Organizers suggest cleanup volunteers bring their own gloves. Trash bags are provided though you’re also welcome to bring your own, extending the supply of trash bags for these events. Partners in these cleanups include the Cathy Sanchez-Canez Memorial Foundation, Capstone Mining, the US Forest Service-Globe Ranger Station, GilaPROUD, Cobre Valley Watershed Partnership, Globe High School and the City of Globe. Special thanks to Mike Radanovich for allowing us a meet-up location for the cleanup. And, to Tim Ralston and Capstone Mining for providing dumpsters for these events. See photos from prior cleanups, connect with organizers and get updates at facebook.com/groups/globecleanandbeautiful and also facebook.com/GilaPROUD. Anyone with questions, or wanting to help sponsor or donate to the morning cleanup is welcome to call or text Michelle at (928) 961-0117, or Regina Ortega-Leonardi at (808) 373-0032.
Charitiescfra.org

Nonprofit organizations join in vaccination effort

Contact(s) — Nina Lanuza, community organizing associate, ninal@cfra.org, 402.380.0785; or Rhea Landholm, brand marketing and communications manager, rheal@cfra.org, 402.687.2100 ext 1025. Para la versión en español de esta historia, por favor oprima aqui. SCHUYLER, NEBRASKA – With more than 36 languages spoken in Schuyler, Nebraska, population 6,211, community organizations, businesses,...
Marion County, WVTimes West Virginian

Join in the effort to save Marion County's only covered bridge

What beautiful weather! Have you put in all your plants? My husband worked long and hard to get the garden in before the forecasted rainy weather. It really looks great! It is so rewarding to watch these small green sprouts grow throughout the summer and enjoy a bountiful harvest in the fall! My husband is also the preservation person in our house who cans pickles, tomatoes and freezes corn, so we are so blessed to have the harvest extended into the winter months.
Health Servicestelecareaware.com

UK news roundup: West Wales’ CONNECT project, WelcoMe app for disabled access, X-on Surgery Connect expands, Arc Health in 46 care homes, Alcove’s £75M contract with Suffolk County Council

The CONNECT project, which launched in West Wales at the very beginning of the pandemic last March, is a community support project using both technology enabled care (TEC) and human support. Covering individuals who are older, need home care support, and live at home, it is run by Carmarthenshire County Council’s (CCC) Delta Wellbeing team and covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire. To date, they have assessed 1,800 people, supported 8,500 individuals isolated during lockdown with necessities like food, made 18,500 proactive wellbeing calls in the first three months, responded to 1,646 call outs with fewer than 100 requiring emergency services, and responded to over 500 falls with 97 percent within 60 minutes. The CCC is using Tunstall kit for alarms, fall detection, GPS tracking, and 24/7 community response service. Delta Wellbeing is a Local Authority Trading Company, completely owned by CCC, and is the largest digital monitoring platform in Wales. Wales Herald.
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Vaccination Effort Keeps Truckin’

Local emergency response personnel pause at Sunday’s Touch-A-Truck COVID vaccination clinic at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center Clinic parking lot in St. Johnsbury. In the first hour some 35 folks were vaccinated after first touching a St. Johnsbury fire truck on hand for the occasion, CALEX CEO Michael Wright said. Shown, from left, are Tpr. Johnson, VSP; Colby Daigle, CALEX EMT; Michael Wright, Chief; Alissa Fontaine, CALEX Paramedic; Troy Darby, AEMT/FF SJFD Brenden Greaves, EMT/Firefighter, SJFD. Inside door left to right: Kelly Mims, CALEX Paramedic; and Vanessa Gingue, CALEX Paramedic. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Protests, arrests and community gardens: how north’s first ever Green council leader took party to power

In a month of political drama – the Hartlepool by-election, the city mayor contests, the local lockdowns that never were – it was a moment that was all but ignored by much of the media.When retired headteacher Caroline Jackson was elected leader of Lancaster City Council last week, it registered barely a ripple in Westminster.Yet, amid the national focus on the collapsing “red wall” and regional devolution, it may in fact be the grandmother-of-four’s rise to power in this small northwest city that signals the start of a far more significant political shift.Why so?Because her election has just made Lancaster...
U.K.Telegraph

Bins now collected just once every three weeks for 1.4m households

Bin collections from households just once every three weeks have risen 20-fold in the last five years, research shows, as cash-strapped councils blame pressure to increase recycling. More than 1.4m households in 22 councils had their black binbags picked up once in three weeks in 2020, compared to 74,000 in...
Politicsbusinessnewswales.com

Three-week Consultation on Proposals for Llangollen Town Centre

Denbighshire County Council is set to hold a three-week consultation on major proposals for Llangollen town centre. The Llangollen 2020 Castle Street Improvement scheme has been created with input from the community and looks to improve Castle Street and some adjacent streets in Llangollen town centre. The proposals are intended...
Trafficnation.cymru

Historic railway hopes to get back on track

Llangollen Railway hopes to get back on track later this summer after a financial crisis which threatened to kill off the world-famous attraction. On March 1 the railway’s Public Limited Company went into receivership with debts of around £350,000. A number of the railway’s assets were sold off in an...
Real EstateBBC

Gloucester: Affordable housing fears over RAF Quedgeley plan

Concerns have been raised that a proposed development on a former RAF airfield includes too few affordable homes. Gloucester City councillors will debate plans to build 150 homes on the RAF Quedgeley site in Gloucestershire. Planning officers say the site will supply housing but the needs of people who cannot...
Educationnation.cymru

Newport special school set for £1 million expansion

A £1 million plan to expand an oversubscribed Newport special school has been put forward by the city council. Next week, the council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Deb Davies, will decide whether to press ahead with a consultation on plans to increase the capacity of of Ysgol Bryn Derw by 28 places.
Public Healthworcesterobserver.co.uk

£2.5million in Covid grants for county since December

MORE than £2.5million has been handed to Worcestershire County Council through Government Covid-19 grants since December 2020. The cash came from over £31m allocated to the West Midlands over the same period. Warwickshire County Council by comparison received £2.2m and Herefordshire £851,591. In all more than 585,000 grants have been...
Economybordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Residents 'fed up' of complaining over Kronospan dust concerns in Chirk

RESIDENTS are "absolutely fed up" of complaining about dust issues around a wood panel manufacturing factory, a senior councillor has said. Chirk Councillor Terry Evans told the Leader he is "not anti-Kronospan." But he said years of concerns and complaints about dust fallout around the site have been ignored. He...
TrafficBBC

Swindon Railway Village: Town safety boosted by government funding win

Efforts are being made to improve safety for pedestrians thanks to a £432,000 grant. The award from the Safer Streets Fund has been secured by Swindon Borough Council and Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). The Sheppard Street underpass in Swindon Railway Village and Rodbourne will be improved with better...
Politicsbatleynews.co.uk

Eric given town centres role on Kirklees Council's cabinet

Dewsbury East Labour councillor Eric Firth has been given the town centres and sustainable transport portfolio on the 10-strong cabinet. Coun Firth has been a strong voice promoting the Dewsbury Blueprint regeneration scheme which is currently underway. But his new role will cover the district’s smaller town centres too –...
U.K.BBC

Dorset campsite applications face planning delays

Planning applications for new campsites ahead of a staycation summer are facing potential delays, a council has warned. Dorset has experienced a rush of applications from landowners including for yurts, glamping pods, safari tents and tepees. Dorset Council said not all are likely to be decided within its eight-week target.
PoliticsTelegraph

Revealed: the nation’s top ten towns and villages for community spirit

Arundel, Louth and Edinburgh North have been identified as the districts with the strongest community spirit in Britain, according to the first national rankings of local communities. They are among largely rural and village communities judged as fostering the friendliest and most cohesive spirit in a league table of 630...
Trafficbuckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes roadworks in the week ahead

More traffic is returning to the roads of Milton Keynes as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to ease and more businesses reopen. However, work to maintain the streets of MK continues. Milton Keynes Council is carrying out roadworks on a number of roads throughout the Borough of Milton Keynes over...