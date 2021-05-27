How to join efforts to keep West Suffolk tidy

The next ‘Trash Mob’ community cleanup is planned for Saturday, June 12. This month’s focus is monsoon awareness preparation with cleanups planned for Pioneer Hills and Pinal Creek, washes and storm drains around Globe from 8-10 a.m. Organizers suggest cleanup volunteers bring their own gloves. Trash bags are provided though you’re also welcome to bring your own, extending the supply of trash bags for these events. Partners in these cleanups include the Cathy Sanchez-Canez Memorial Foundation, Capstone Mining, the US Forest Service-Globe Ranger Station, GilaPROUD, Cobre Valley Watershed Partnership, Globe High School and the City of Globe. Special thanks to Mike Radanovich for allowing us a meet-up location for the cleanup. And, to Tim Ralston and Capstone Mining for providing dumpsters for these events. See photos from prior cleanups, connect with organizers and get updates at facebook.com/groups/globecleanandbeautiful and also facebook.com/GilaPROUD. Anyone with questions, or wanting to help sponsor or donate to the morning cleanup is welcome to call or text Michelle at (928) 961-0117, or Regina Ortega-Leonardi at (808) 373-0032.