Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

N.Y. Long Island Power Authority looking for possible new operator

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Reuters) - The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) will hold a second public meeting on Thursday as part of its effort to find a new operator for its New York power system that is overseen by PSEG Long Island.

LIPA issued a Request for Information on May 19 seeking providers interested in operating all or some of its service area after what LIPA called PSEG Long Island’s “failures before, during and after Tropical Storm Isaias in August 2020.”

Officials at PSEG Long Island, a unit of New Jersey energy company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc were not immediately available for comment.

Isaias knocked out power to more than 4.3 million homes and businesses from North Carolina to Quebec - some for several days - including over 320,000 on Long Island.

This is not the first time a storm has gotten a company managing LIPA’s power lines into trouble.

PSEG Long Island took over the operation of LIPA’s system in 2014 from a unit of UK energy company National Grid PLC, following National Grid’s failure to restore power quickly after Hurricane Sandy.

PSEG Long Island provides service to 1.1 million customers on Long Island.

LIPA has said it is considering several different options for its power system, including selling assets to private investors, resetting the PSEG Long Island relationship, contracting with a new service provider or putting utility operations under LIPA management.

LIPA said it was still in talks with PSEG Long Island on a reformed contract.

LIPA asked companies interested in operating all or some of its system to respond by July 19.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
North Carolina State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#National Power#Grid Power#Quebec#Power Lines#A Request For Information#Pseg Long Island#National Grid Plc#National Grid#Utility Operations#Lipa Management#Company#Unit#Businesses#Private Investors#Tropical Storm Isaias#Storm#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Politicswnypapers.com

New York Power Authority announces expanded reopening of Power Vista visitors center

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) on Thursday announced the expanded reopening of its Power Vista visitors center beginning June 7. In accordance with New York state indoor family entertainment centers guidelines, the visitors center, located at 5777 Lewiston Road, will be open weekdays for tours of up to 25 people – including school groups, families, or individuals and groups who are traveling together. The tours will be a mix of guided and self-guided experiences with styluses distributed to keep the exhibits hands-free.
Public SafetyGovernment Technology

New York Power Authority Shores Up Cybersecurity Protections

(TNS) — New York Power Authority officials say they are taking steps to ensure they are protected against cyberattacks like those that occurred with Colonial Pipeline this year and SolarWinds in 2020. SolarWinds, a major U.S. information technology firm, was the subject of a cyberattack that spread to its clients...
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Rat Island, New York – A Rodent Free Island

Rat Island is one of the smallest islands in New York and it rests in the shadow of Manhattan, one of the biggest islands in the world. The name suggests that it's infested by rodents. Truth is, this island is so small that boats couldn't see it at night and residents would use rattles as warning sounds. That is where the name Rat Island comes from.
Food & Drinkswinespectator.com

Return to Long Island

I caught up on my blind tastings in Wine Spectator’s New York office earlier this spring, and since it’s rare to get a breather from the tasting grind, I seized the opportunity to head east to the North Fork of Long Island for a quieter work-from-home vibe. A little more...
Guilford, CTNew Haven Register

What are the uses of the Long Island Sound? New maps provide all the details.

Stand anywhere along the coast of Connecticut facing south and the miles of seemingly empty blue space stretching before you can be deceiving, according to Nathan Frohling. Frohling, a Guilford resident and staffer at the Nature Conservancy, said that’s what he realized after examining a trove of data recently mapped and published by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection as part of a years-long effort to better understand Long Island Sound.
Old Westbury, NYnyit.edu

President Foley Named to Long Island Press Power List

President Hank Foley, Ph.D., was named to the Long Island Press Power List for the second consecutive year. The Power List recognizes influential leaders throughout Long Island, from education to healthcare to finance and more. Along with other honorees, he was recognized at a virtual ceremony on May 20 sponsored by the Long Island Press/Schneps Media.
Energy Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Charybdis chartered for US wind energy work

Ørsted and Eversource will charter Dominion Energy’s Charybdis – the first Jones Act-qualified offshore wind turbine installation vessel in the USA – for the construction of two offshore wind farms. Charybdis, which is expected to be sea ready by late 2023, will first be deployed out of New London harbour...
Wildlifewshu.org

Long Island Researchers Looking Into Grey Seal Population

A Long Island marine life conservation group has partnered with several research centers in the Northeast to study harbor and grey seals. The pilot study was conducted this past winter. Researchers at the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society in Hampton Bays caught seals at low tide with a net, then pulled...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Bakken Energy, Mitsubishi plan North Dakota hydrogen hub

The hub will focus on producing blue hydrogen and will be connected by pipeline to other clean hydrogen hubs being developed throughout North America. Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power have signed a strategic partnership agreement to create a hydrogen hub in North Dakota, Mitsubishi said on June 2. This hub will be composed of facilities that produce, store, transport and consume clean hydrogen.