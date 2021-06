The Wyomissing Borough Police are attempting to identify the two males in the attached photo. The males were able to open a display case at a jewelry kiosk located at the Berkshire Mall and take two sets of earrings valued at 950 dollars. The male in the white shirt did make a purchase with a credit card in the name of Misael Rodriguez-Diaz. If you can identify the males or have known associates of a male by the name of Misael Rodriguez-Diaz please contact the Wyomissing Borough Police.