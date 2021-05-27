Caesars Northern Nevada resorts returning to full capacity

Caesars Entertainment announced Thursday that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to full occupancy, without social distancing, on the casino floors at all five of the company’s Northern Nevada properties.

The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver recognizing that Caesars Entertainment has taken measurable and material steps to vaccinate its Northern Nevada workforce.

Following CDC recommendations, Caesars Entertainment guests and team members who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask on our properties in Nevada.

Unvaccinated guests and Team Members will still be required to wear masks at all times.

Caesars says the health and safety of guests and team members remain its priority and will continue to offer team members easy, convenient access to vaccination, follow enhanced safety and cleaning protocols, and comply with all applicable CDC, government, and regulatory guidelines.

Caesars Entertainment’s properties moving to 100% fire code capacity, without social distancing, on the casino floor are:

- Silver Legacy Resort Casino

- Eldorado Resort Casino

- Circus Circus Reno

- Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

- Harveys Lake Tahoe