Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Caesars Northern Nevada resorts returning to full capacity

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njROk_0aDndZkf00

Caesars Entertainment announced Thursday that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to full occupancy, without social distancing, on the casino floors at all five of the company’s Northern Nevada properties.

The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver recognizing that Caesars Entertainment has taken measurable and material steps to vaccinate its Northern Nevada workforce.

Following CDC recommendations, Caesars Entertainment guests and team members who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask on our properties in Nevada.

Unvaccinated guests and Team Members will still be required to wear masks at all times.

Caesars says the health and safety of guests and team members remain its priority and will continue to offer team members easy, convenient access to vaccination, follow enhanced safety and cleaning protocols, and comply with all applicable CDC, government, and regulatory guidelines.

Caesars Entertainment’s properties moving to 100% fire code capacity, without social distancing, on the casino floor are:

- Silver Legacy Resort Casino
- Eldorado Resort Casino
- Circus Circus Reno
- Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
- Harveys Lake Tahoe

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#Caesars Northern Nevada#Team Members#Caesars Entertainment#Company#Harveys Lake Tahoe#Circus Circus Reno#Unvaccinated Guests#Regulatory Guidelines#Silver#Convenient Access#Cdc Recommendations#Fire#Safety#Vaccination#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Las Vegas, NVNPR

Casinos Aim To Rebound As Las Vegas Returns To Full Capacity

After a year of social distancing restrictions, Las Vegas is reopening at 100% full capacity on June 1. Las Vegas reopens today. Clark County, the home of Las Vegas, is lifting all remaining restrictions on bars, restaurants, casinos and large gatherings. And the county says fully vaccinated people can take off their masks in many places. Now, this comes after an extraordinarily difficult year for the tourist city. Unemployment rates there reached record highs of nearly 30%. So as the city opens back up, we're checking in with Howard Stutz. He reports on gaming and tourism for The Nevada Independent and joins me now.
Nevada Stategamingintelligence.com

Nevada gambling market surpasses $1bn in April

Nevada’s licensed casinos generated total gaming win of more than $1bn for the second consecutive month in April 2021. Gaming win totalled $1.04bn during the month, a decline of 3 per cent compared to the previous month but a considerable increase on the corresponding period last year, which was impacted by casino closures related to Covid-19. Compared to pre-pandemic April 2019, total gaming win was up 11 per cent.
Nevada Stategamblingnews.com

Nevada Gaming Regulators to Establish Online Gaming Self-exclusion List

In what could almost be guaranteed as a sign that changes to Nevada’s gambling industry are coming, the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC) has just taken action to establish a self-exclusion list for iGaming operators. Currently, poker is the only online game in town, but it hasn’t been successful because players still have to register in person. Creating a self-exclusion mandate for online casinos with no online casinos operational can only be seen as a step toward the introduction of a new gaming segment in Nevada.
GamblingMountain Democrat

Harveys, Harrah’s return to full capacity

STATELINE, Nev. — Harveys and Harrah’s Lake Tahoe announced May 27 that the Gaming Control Board has approved a return to full occupancy, without social distancing, on the casino floors. The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver recognizing that Caesars Entertainment has taken measurable and material steps...
Stateline, NVLodging

HREC Investment Advisors Arranges Sale of Lakeside Inn & Casino

DENVER and LAS VEGAS—HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of the 124-guestroom Lakeside Inn & Casino located in Stateline, Nevada. The facilities include a full-service hotel and a 68,000 square foot casino with two gaming floors. HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented Lakeside Inn & Casino on this transaction. The...
Nevada StateKOLO TV Reno

SPCA of Northern Nevada Fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group of movie lovers gathered Thursday, June 3 at the West Wind El Rancho 4 Drive-in Theater to help local dogs and cats in need. The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors hosted the event to show support for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada.
Sutter, CADavis Enterprise

Sutter Health Park to return to full capacity on June 17

If you love taking the family out to the ballgame, you’re in luck this summer. The Sacramento River Cats will remove social-distancing and capacity restrictions at Sutter Health Park beginning with the June 17 game against the Salt Lake Bees, with plans in place to re-open California’s economy on June 15.
Gamblingcasino.org

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle Says Las Vegas ‘On Fire’

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle says business in Las Vegas — the casino operator’s most critical market — is back. Speaking at the Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, Hornbuckle said he’s impressed with the return of visitors to Southern Nevada. Tourism numbers during the recent Memorial Day holiday, the unofficial start to summer, were robust.
BaseballNBC San Diego

Dodger Stadium Will Return to Full Capacity on June 15

Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15. California has set that date as the target for fully reopening after more than a year under pandemic restrictions. Tickets for full capacity games will go on sale May 27 at 4 p.m. Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

CEO Hornbuckle optimistic about MGM’s prospects during Q&A

During a question-and-answer session Thursday, MGM Resorts President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle was guardedly optimistic about the company’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of sports betting and igaming. But Hornbuckle was unreservedly bullish about MGM’s brick-and-mortar casinos, especially in Las Vegas, during a session of Bernstein...
California StateOCRegister

California’s tribal casinos now want sports betting

When retired lobbyist Jay Michael and I wrote a book about political power shifts two decades ago, we devoted one chapter to the dramatic evolution of California’s Indian tribes from repression and abject poverty to having a legal monopoly on casino gambling. After Southern California’s Cabazon tribe prevailed in a...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas unemployment rate second highest in US in April

Las Vegas’ share of unemployed workers remained stubbornly high a couple of months ago despite a notable bump in tourism, a new report shows. The valley’s unemployment rate in April, 9 percent, was second highest in the nation among large metro areas, ahead of only Los Angeles at 9.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
GamblingAugusta Free Press

How Hard Rock is taking on the U.S. casino giants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you have visited any major city in the world, you are likely to have seen a Hard Rock Café. In terms of the café, despite the American influence, the first Hard Rock Café opened for business in London in 1971 under the guidance of Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton. Having initially started with some elaborate decoration, the café quickly switch to the memorabilia theme we all know today.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Las Vegas poker player hits royal flush with $1.3M jackpot

A man playing three-card poker won over $1 million at a Strip casino Tuesday. The gambler, who requested to not be identified, claimed $1.3 million after securing the progressive jackpot win with a royal flush of hearts at Harrah’s Las Vegas, according to a news release from Caesars Entertainment. While...