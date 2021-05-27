newsbreak-logo
Whittemore, MI

Ruth Ann Wrathell-Colvin

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Ann Wrathell-Colvin, 84, of Whittemore, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021. She is survived by her loving children, Rhonda (Robert) Fortune of Surprise, AZ, Carla Smith of Mt. Morris, Paula (Roger) Scott of Woodbridge, VA, Doris (Tony) Demet of Winder, GA, Brian Wrathell of Whittemore and Charles Wrathell II of Whittemore; step-children, Richard (Connie) Colvin of West Branch, Christine (Michael) Jacobs of West Branch, Cathy (Paul) Birkenback of Whittemore, Duane (Patty) of Tavares, FL, Janet (Kevin) Switzer of Prescott and Sherri (Osama) Alomary of Dearborn; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

