Maps have been in existence for thousands of years, and printed maps have now become all but obsolete with the invention of GPS. These days, we can hold any map of any place on the planet in the palm of our hands. Suddenly, the scarcity of printed maps is exactly what makes them so extraordinary in today’s world. But what if you could get a printed map of your favorite place in the world – the Lake of the Ozarks, of course – and have it customized to your own specifications to make it a truly one-of-a-kind art piece?