Urbana, IL

Market at the Square has reopened vendor applications

By Julie McClure
smilepolitely.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to grab a spot at the market? Market at the Square has reopened vendor applications for all types of vendors, including community groups. Interested parties should read throught the 2021 handbook to get an idea of all of the rules and guidelines for vendors. You can book and prepay for the entire season, or pay a drop in rate for select Saturdays. The regular vendor drop in rate is $25 per space (if you have a tent you need to reserve two spaces). Community groups pay $10 per space.

www.smilepolitely.com
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
#The Square#Need To Know#Square Inc#Vendor Applications#Urbana Market#Vendors#Select Saturdays#Space#Guidelines#Community Groups#Interested Parties#Rate
