Tennessee Senators, Rep introduce Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act

The Top 100 high schools in Tennessee includes eight high schools from Hamilton County Schools in the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Report. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (10) was ranked in the top ten high schools in Tennessee. Signal Mountain Middle High School (26), Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (28), Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (41), Hamilton County Collegiate High At Chattanooga State (47), Soddy Daisy High School (48), East Hamilton High School (60) and STEM School Chattanooga (97) were also included in the top 100 schools in the state.