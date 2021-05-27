Tennessee Senators, Rep introduce Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act
WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann have introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, which requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services and Secretary of Homeland Security to consult in advance with state and local officials of impacted jurisdictions regarding federally administered or funded migrant resettlement, according to a joint news release.www.wsmv.com