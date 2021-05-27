Cancel
Public Health

Walmart begins COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adolescents at schools

Supermarket News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have worked with school districts in seven states to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents. Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness, said in a blog post on Thursday that Walmart and Sam’s Club so far have coordinated Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine clinics in dozens of communities in Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Related
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA expands COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents under SAVE LIVES Act

WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for some 12- to 17-year-olds as part of the SAVE LIVES Act. Certain VA medical centers across the country will prepare this week to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It will be available to Veteran caregivers and those...
Pharmaceuticalspharmacytimes.com

Moderna Reports Positive COVID-19 Vaccine Results in Adolescents

No cases of COVID-19 were observed in the vaccine group using the case definition from the adult phase 3 COVE study, compared to 4 cases in the placebo group. The phase 2/3 study of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, with no cases of COVID-19 observed in participants who received 2 doses of the vaccine, according to a press release.
nativenewsonline.net

Indian Health Service Announces Covid-19 Vaccine Approved for Adolescents

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Indian Health Service (IHS) announced it has approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents who are 12 and above and said the vaccination is available at IHS facilities throughout Indian Country. The IHS views this next wave of vaccinations as important so that Native youth can...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

EU Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine has received the conditional marketing authorization in the European Union for use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. The authorization of the vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) is valid in all 27 EU member states. The EU decision was...
Pharmaceuticalsclinicaltrialsarena.com

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine study meets primary goal in adolescents

Moderna has reported that the Phase II/III TeenCOVE study of its Covid-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) met the primary immunogenicity goal in adolescents, with immune responses similar to those seen in adults. Co-developed with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center researchers, the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine encodes...
Springfield, ILmyradiolink.com

Public Health Officials Announce 478 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
whcuradio.com

Ithaca City School District holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday, Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca City School District is holding two vaccination clinics this week. On Tuesday and Thursday, kids 12 to 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine in the High School Q Gym. Registration to sign up for tomorrow’s clinics ended on Friday, but there’s still time to sign up for the clinic on Thursday. That deadline is tomorrow. Because of the ages involved, parents or guardians would have to sign a consent form.
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

How to talk to your children about COVID-19 vaccines

While children are much less likely than adults to have problems from a COVID-19 infection, COVID is still the 10th-leading cause of pediatric deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Now, more than ever, is the time for parents to start the conversation with their children about receiving the COVID vaccine.
La Grande, ORArgus Observer Online

EOU will require COVID-19 vaccinations for fall 2021

LA GRANDE — When the FDA fully approves one or more of the COVID-19 vaccines, Eastern Oregon University will require vaccination for students and employees who work, learn and engage with the main campus. Accommodations will be available for medical and non-medical exemptions. Students attending courses fully online and not...
Collegesknsiradio.com

U of M Lab Earns Funding to Monitor For New COVID-19 Variants, Outbreaks

(KNSI) – The University of Minnesota has received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sequence 6,000 COVID-19 samples in the next year to help monitor for new virus variants and pinpoint case clusters. The U of M Genomics Center will get nearly $750,000 to run genomic...