The likelihood of an August 14th fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua just got a little longer, as Oleksandr Usyk, the former world cruiserweight champion, is no longer willing to wait for his heavyweight title shot. According to a demand letter sent by Usyk's attorneys to the WBO, Usyk is preparing to file a lawsuit unless he participates in the next WBO heavyweight championship fight. That can be accomplished in only two ways: current champion Anthony Joshua defends against Usyk rather than unifying with Fury, or the WBO stripping Joshua and sanctioning Usyk against someone else for the vacant title. That someone else would likely be Joe Joyce, whom Usyk has already defeated once.