Nagy on Dalton's fire: 'He'll get pissed... I like that' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears signed Andy Dalton, fans and pundits alike dug into his game to see what he would bring to the offense. People mention his reliability, his relative lack of mobility. You hear about his ability to take care of the football, but also his limited ceiling when it comes to creating explosive plays. But something we don’t hear often is how a quarterback like Dalton can affect Matt Nagy’s offense specifically.