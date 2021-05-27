World of Warcraft adds PvP gear scaling in 9.1,WoW Classic songifies the Burning Crusade
If you’re primarily a PvP player in World of Warcraft, you almost certainly want the gear awarded by the format to be the best stuff you can get for PvP. The upcoming patch 9.1 is taking on precisely that goal through use of everyone’s favorite mechanic, item level scaling! From the patch onward, PvP gear will scale up significantly by 13 items levels whenever in a PvP situation, including a battleground, arena fights, or when simply engaging with another player in open-world combat.massivelyop.com