Can the BMW 120d waive off the VW combo of the Golf GTD and the Octavia vRS on the drag strip?. The Golf GTD and the Skoda Octavia are powered by the same 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 200 horses and 295 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Both of them also come with launch control. However, the Octavia is 139 pounds heavier than the 3,229-pound VW Golf GTD.