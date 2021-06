Led by the Holy Spirit, I am publishing my book one chapter at a time in the form of articles. Enjoy, and I hope you too are walking and talking with God. In the beginning, walking and talking with God was a daily occurrence. Though, we all know what happened to stop that. Sin had Adam and Eve hiding, fearful of God. Are we still hiding from God today, fearful of the truth we are ashamed to face? Do you really want to hear God talk to you? Just how much of God do you want in your ‘business?’ There are many reasons why you may not hear God speaking to you—and none of them are because He is too busy and does not have time to talk. If you want God to come visit you daily in your life and hear Him speak to your heart, He will honor that desire.