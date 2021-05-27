100 Adirondack hikes to dodge the High Peaks crowds

Registration is required for this activity. 2.5 hour easy hike. Visit National Seashore woods trails, sea shore beach views, and ponds. Bring water and snacks. Boot traction devices and poles may be required if icy conditions. Must have hiked similar distances recently and be able to maintain a moderate pace. You must bring and be willing to wear a face covering in compliance with local, state, and AMC requirements. Per MA executive order (https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-order-55/download), a face covering must be worn for the entire activity. Please have your face covering on when we circle up. Anyone who does not register or does not wear a face covering will not be allowed to join the hike. Group size is limited and activities are often waitlisted, so please cancel your registration if you can no longer attend or are not feeling well. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member.