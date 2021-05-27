Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

100 Adirondack hikes to dodge the High Peaks crowds

By Rick Karlin
Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSBURG — Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, a preservation group is out with an online list of 100 lesser-known but worthwhile hikes and mountain climbs in the Adirondacks. Posted in the “Hiking Trails” section of the Protect the Adirondacks website, the guides include maps, descriptions and pictures of...

www.timesunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Spectacular Waterfalls#Scenic Views#Mountain Fire#Lake County#Johnsburg#Protect The Adirondacks#Hikes#Scenic Wilderness#Mountains#Remote Lakes#Hikers#Spectacular Views#Lake George#Fire Towers#Out Of The Way Spots#Memorial Day Weekend#Bogs#Remote Corners#Maps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Congress & Courtsnny360.com

Court rules against DEC tree cutting for Adirondack trails

New York’s top court ruled on Tuesday that the state violated its own constitution by cutting trees for snowmobile trails in the Adirondacks. This case also defined what the word “timber” means in the “forever wild” clause of the state constitution, expanding it to include trees under 3 inches in diameter.
Environmentadirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Nature Conservancy – An Unheralded Founder

Adirondack fiftieth anniversaries abound. While visiting the Adirondack Nature Conservancy website this week I am reminded of this chapter’s founding fifty years ago. Like the legislative formation of the NYS Adirondack Park Agency, an Adirondack Chapter of The Nature Conservancy was one of the 181 recommendations of the Temporary Study Commission on the Future of the Adirondacks, which reported to Governor Nelson Rockefeller and the public in 1970.
Paul Smiths, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Free Adirondack boat inspection and decontamination stations

PAUL SMITHS – Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) is offering free boat inspections and decontaminations starting on Memorial Day weekend at more than 60 boat launches and road-side locations across the Adirondack region to help the public stop the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS). AWI staff educate...
Sciencewskg.org

Antarctica to the Adirondacks: The Ice Lady’s Amazing Journey

Hear how Michele Cross turned her love of science into a lifelong adventure. After a seven-week research expedition to Antarctica, this special education teacher was selected to work with NASA scientists studying ice and snow in the Adirondacks. At Corning-Painted Post High School she developed a science course for struggling readers and writers and continues sharing her knowledge with fishermen and science enthusiasts around the Keuka Lake area of upstate New York.
TravelThrillist

Hiking and Camping

Destination for New Yorkers to break loose from the daily grind. Situated just north of NYC, the Catskills has long been a favorite. than 200 miles that wind you through mountain paths, lakes, and villages. The area is abundant with hiking trails,. waterfalls, and campgrounds, and the region takes up...
Lifestyleourlocalcommunityonline.com

High Peaks Kicks Off Summer Hikes with Mt. Mitchell Loop June 4

After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, High Peaks is moving into the summer with a full slate of recreational hikes, starting Friday, June 4 with a strenuous loop hike at Mt. Mitchell. Hikers will proceed north from the Mt. Mitchell summit over Mt. Craig and Big Tom, then...
Wellfleet, MAoutdoors.org

Hike Wellfleet

Registration is required for this activity. 2.5 hour easy hike. Visit National Seashore woods trails, sea shore beach views, and ponds. Bring water and snacks. Boot traction devices and poles may be required if icy conditions. Must have hiked similar distances recently and be able to maintain a moderate pace. You must bring and be willing to wear a face covering in compliance with local, state, and AMC requirements. Per MA executive order (https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-order-55/download), a face covering must be worn for the entire activity. Please have your face covering on when we circle up. Anyone who does not register or does not wear a face covering will not be allowed to join the hike. Group size is limited and activities are often waitlisted, so please cancel your registration if you can no longer attend or are not feeling well. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member.
Lifestylenny360.com

Adirondack Carousel ready to spin again

SARANAC LAKE — Do you want to ride a black fly named Bug-Eye? How about an otter named Oliver? You can do both next weekend at the Adirondack Carousel, which has reopened after more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carousel Executive Director Ashley Milne...
Dodgeville, WIx1071.com

Governor Dodge State Park Ranked One Of Best To Avoid Crowds

Governor Dodge State Park in Dodgeville was ranked nationally Wednesday as one of the best state parks to avoid crowds, according to a national vacation publication. “HomeToGo” released its 2021 State Park Index, which ranks parks in the U.S. for travelers who also may be in search of solitude. Governor Dodge State Park was listed third on the index, saying its “glittering waterfalls and rolling hills” were perfect for summer explorers. Hikers can travel down more than 40 miles of trails that range from easy to difficult. The index also listed the average nightly accommodation price at Governor Dodge State Park was around $138.
Travelmynbc5.com

Big crowds expected through summer on hiking trails

While this weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, mother nature put a damper on some outdoor activities in New Hampshire. This weekend’s weather has kept some of the bigger crowds off hiking trails, but those crowds are expected to return this summer. “I would say general usage of the...
Shoppingnewyorkalmanack.com

Great Adirondack Garage Sale Is This Weekend

The 2021 Great Adirondack Garage Sale is set for this weekend, May 28th through 30th. After health and safety concerns moved the event to August last summer, the event is now returning to its traditional Memorial Day weekend date. This annual event consists of residents selling their items along a...
Vail, AZthevailvoice.com

Hiking Safety

With temperatures heating up, it’s a good time to think about hiking safety. Vail offers easy access to numerous scenic trails and mountains. At the Fire District, it’s not unusual for crews to assist stranded or injured hikers in the area. Sometimes this involves a walk up to a nearby trail. Other times, a lengthy technical rescue. Calling 911 for help on the trail is nothing to be ashamed of – In fact, it may save your life.
Traveladventure-journal.com

You Can Explore the West and Escape the Crowds

Here’s the dilemma: You want to explore the West’s huge treasure of public land, but you don’t want to be accompanied by crowds of people. How do you avoid places that wind up on everyone’s bucket list or that have been Instagrammed and geo-tagged to death?. After a few decades...
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Hiking for Health

As a scout and leader in BSA Troop 79 I had hiked the Misha Mokwa trail also known as the ridge trail at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park that borders three states. This weekend David Beatie and I hiked the ten mile loop trail to Sand Cave one of the eight wonders of Kentucky and the white rocks observation area. The white rocks are a limestone formation that let early pioneers know they were only a day journey from Cumberland Gap. The observation area provides spectacular views.
TravelIndependent Record

Tongue River Reservoir offers wealth of water-borne fun

For watersports in south-central Montana, it’s hard to beat Tongue River Reservoir. Located about two hours south of Billings near the Montana-Wyoming border, the 12-mile long, manmade lake offers fishing, boating, swimming, camping and beach-sitting opportunities. Central to this fun is 642-acre Tongue River Reservoir State Park. The park offers...
Lifestylethetrek.co

Hiking the Aqueduct (May 22)

On this day, I hiked a unique stretch of the PCT. There is a section of PCT that hikers refer to as the “aqueduct walk” because it passes along the Los Angeles Aqueduct in the Mojave Desert. I had heard the aqueduct walk mentioned quite a few times, as we approached it, because of some of its challenges.