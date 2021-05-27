Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

City of Cape Coral issues burn ban

capecoralbreeze.com
 13 days ago

The city of Cape Coral has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban, issued late Wednesday, is intended to limit fire hazards. It prohibits recreational burns, such as fire pits and campfires, as well as burns that typically require a city permit, such as bonfires and land clearing control burns. Fires solely for cooking purposes where the fire, flames, and heat generated are fully contained within the confines of the device being used, such as a grill, are still allowed.

www.capecoralbreeze.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Land Clearing#Campfires#Atvs#Smoking#Atvs#Fire Hazards#Recreational Burns#Grass#Heat#Flames#Bonfires#Vehicles#Outdoors#Community#Purposes#Burn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Brush fire causes road closure in Buckingham

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire in Buckingham has caused Neal Road and Orange River Boulevard to be shut down, officials said. A spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service said the fire is burning about an acre worth of brush and it is under control. Deputies with the Lee...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crashes & flips into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A car crashed and ended up in a canal off of Beach Parkway West and Surfside Boulevard in Cape Coral, officials said. Rescue crews with the Cape Coral Fire Department rushed to the scene. Firefighters said everyone that was in the car was able to get out.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Boca Grande, FLbocabeacon.com

Another shot across the bow at the NHR

BY SUSAN HANAFEE – Even as the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board was conducting its routine monthly meeting this Wednesday, the skirmish over a controversial plan to nominate 129 downtown residences to the National Register of Historic Places was heating up at the local, county and state levels. The latest...
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

New vaccination site to open in Cape Coral

Starting next week, you’ll have another option for getting your COVID-19 vaccination in Cape Coral. The city and Curative have been working closely with the state and private partners to vaccinate people in our area as quickly and safely as possible. About 38% of people in Lee County are fully...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting investigation underway in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police were investigating a shooting near the 4400 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard South in Cape Coral early Sunday morning. Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department shut down Santa Barbara Boulevard just after 6 a.m. as they investigated the shooting. Santa Barbara Boulevard has since...
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral neighborhood tired of trashy home under construction

A home under construction in Cape Coral is being called an eyesore by neighbors due to trash. A mattress, litter and even a makeshift dumpster with the words “trash” written in Spanish on the side. Neighbors hope it gets picked up soon. “You’ve got couches, you’ve got outdoor furniture, you’ve...
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Red tide reported at multiple Lee County beaches

Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) reported Friday red tide blooms near Tarpon Bay Road Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Lynn Hall Beach Park, Lover’s Key State Park and Bonita Springs Beach Park. According to the health department, “Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye,...
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Red tide blooms reported along most of Lee County’s coastline

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Red tide blooms were reported along a majority of Lee County’s coastline Friday afternoon. The Florida Department of Health is Lee County said the red tide blooms were reported near Tarpon Bay Road Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Lynn Hall Beach Park, Lover’s Key State Park, and Bonita Springs Beach Park. Multiple health alerts have been issued for those areas.
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Use caution: High wildfire risk on Saturday

The Florida Forest Service is listing Lee County in the “very high” wildfire danger index level on Saturday, as a combination of stronger winds, generally dry soil, and lower humidity levels increases the risk of fires in the area. Charlotte County is listed as having a high risk of wildfires...
Lee County, FLfox13news.com

Manatee treated at ZooTampa after eating toxic algae released back into the wild

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Deputies in Lee County, Florida, recently helped return a 1,100-pound manatee back to the wild video from the sheriff’s office shows. The manatee, who was given the nickname Darling, was found trapped in mangroves back in February after it had eaten red tide algae and suffered health issues as a result, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Cape Coral, FLcapecoralbreeze.com

Pre-hurricane season safety review presented to Council

With the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season on the horizon, Cape Coral Fire Department Chief Ryan Lamb presented City Council with a season preview and emergency preparedness plan of action. The city’s Division of Emergency Management is led by Manager Alvin Henderson and includes the Emergency Operations Center and CCFD. They...