City of Cape Coral issues burn ban

The city of Cape Coral has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban, issued late Wednesday, is intended to limit fire hazards. It prohibits recreational burns, such as fire pits and campfires, as well as burns that typically require a city permit, such as bonfires and land clearing control burns. Fires solely for cooking purposes where the fire, flames, and heat generated are fully contained within the confines of the device being used, such as a grill, are still allowed.