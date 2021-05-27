Cancel
Stocks end mostly higher after another fall in weekly jobless claims

By William Watts
Stocks ended mostly higher Thursday, finding support after another drop in first-time jobless claims. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to finish near 34,462, while the S&P 500 gained around 5 points, or 0.1%, to close near 4,201. The Nasdaq Composite edged around 2 points lower to end around 13,736. Initial jobless claims sank 38,000 to 406,000 in the week ended May 22, the government said Thursday -- the fewest number of first-time requests for benefits since the onset of the pandemic nearly 15 months ago.

News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

China stocks end higher on financial boost, but post weekly losses

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Friday on gains for financial firms, following Beijing’s stamp duty cut proposal, though they post weekly losses amid renewed worries over Sino-U.S. tensions. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5%, to 5,282.28, while the Shanghai Composite Index firmed 0.2% to...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Workhorse stock gets downgraded by Cowen, 'no catalyst going forward'

Analysts at Cowen on Friday downgraded shares of Workhorse Group Inc. to their equivalent of neutral, saying that they view the shares as "fairly valued following the recent rally which we view as not supported by fundamentals or company specific catalysts." Second and third quarters will be a "critical period" for the company as deliveries of its C1000 electric van ramp up and competition intensifies, they said. "We make no changes to our estimates or $13 price target and ... see no major near term catalysts to buoy shares further." Workhorse stock was part of the rally for "meme stocks," the Cowen analysts said. Shares of Workhorse have gained 34% this year and 304% in the past 12 months, compared with advances of 12% and 36% for the S&P 500 index.
StocksBusiness Insider

Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Sharply Higher In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in mid-day trading on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a particularly strong advance after underperforming its counterparts in the previous session. Currently, the Nasdaq is up 182.46 points or 1.3...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge higher, but finish with a loss for the week

Gold futures edged higher on Friday, but failed to reclaim the key $1,900 mark Thursday, prompting prices to log the first weekly loss in five weeks. A weaker-than-expected rise in May U.S. nonfarm payrolls pressured the dollar, contributing to the rise in dollar-denominated gold prices. August gold rose $18.70, or 1%, to settle at $1,892 an ounce, but that followed a loss of 1.9% on Thursday to the lowest most-active contract price since May 18, according to FactSet data. For the week, gold futures lost about 0.7%, with the weekly decline coming on the heels of four consecutive weekly gains.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher after disappointing jobs data

Stocks opened slightly higher Friday, after a mildly disappointing May jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.58 points, or 0.4%, to 34,710.62, while the S&P 500 rose 20.41 points, or 0.5%, to 4,213.26 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 89.16 points, or 0.7%, to 13,703.67. The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the government said, coming in below the consensus forecast for a rise of 671,000.
Stockstvnewscheck.com

Dow Advances 179, Nasdaq Climbs 200

Stocks ended the week higher on Friday as U.S. jobs report calmed Fed fears. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and finished with a 0.6% gain for the week. Technology stocks were biggest gainers and did the most to drive the broader market higher. Microsoft rose 2.1% and Apple added 1.9%. Communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also made solid gains.
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Tech shares lead stocks lower on Wall Street

Technology companies helped drag stocks lower Thursday on Wall Street, knocking the S&P 500 into the red for the week. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 0.4% and is now on track for a 0.3% loss for the week. Technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Rise On Weak Payrolls Data; Ford Gains On Mach-E Milestone

Stocks staged a strong open Friday after a soft May payrolls report eased some concerns of a shift in Federal Reserve policy. Defense leader Northrup Grumman rallied toward a buy point. Electric vehicle stocks gained, with Ford Motor and Tesla climbing. Earnings news fueled strength in software and retail stocks, and Intel jumped to the head of the Dow Jones today.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stocks Close Higher as Tech Shares Lead After U.S. Jobs Data

Stocks finished higher Friday, with the S&P 500 falling just short of a record close, and tech shares surged after the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs to payrolls in May. The jobs report nonetheless suggested that the employment picture might slowly be improving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 179...
Stocksomahanews.net

US stocks rise after mixed jobs data

Wall Street stocks rose early Friday following a mixed US jobs report that was seen as unlikely to spur an abrupt shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy. The United States added 559 000 jobs last month, below expectations, but the unemployment fell, while the average hourly wage rose more than expected, according to the Labor Department data.
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street; AMC Falls on Share Sale

Stocks broadly fell on Wall Street in early trading Thursday as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising. Markets have been wobbly all week as investors closely watch the labor markets for more signs of economic growth and consider any...
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead of Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Wall Street closed slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM), Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). The Challenger Job-cut report...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow snaps 5-day win streak as investors await May jobs report

Stocks ended modestly lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a 5-day winning streak as investors awaited the release of the May jobs report. The Dow ended around 23 points lower near 34,577, a loss of 0.1%, according to preliminary figures. The blue-chip gauge had dropped by more than 260 points at its session low before bouncing back to trade in positive territory. The S&P 500 fell around 15 points, or 0.4%, to close near 4,193, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up around 142 points, or 1%, to finish near 13,615. The May jobs report, set for release at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 671,000, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. Investors were on tenterhooks after the April jobs report showed the creation of just 266,000 jobs, well below Wall Street's consensus forecast of 1 million.
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Stocks end session lower following jobless claims report

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed lower on Thursday as market participants digested this week's all-important jobless claims report from the Department of Labor. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.07% at 34,577.04, while the S&P 500 was 0.36% weaker at 4,192.85 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 1.03% softer at 13,614.51.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. posts slim gain ahead of key economic data as AMC soars 95%

On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had managed to wind up the day in an affirmative territory ahead of key US economic data scheduled to be released on Thursday as market participants’ optimisms were largely countered by inflation concerns, however, a fresh upsurge in so-called meme stocks helped tech-heavy Nasdaq score modest gains.