Cape Coral to hold second community ‘visioning’ forum June 8

HERTZ SELECTS $6 BILLION BID TO FUND CHAPTER 11 EXIT. Following the completion of the auction previously approved by the bankruptcy court in its Chapter 11 case, Estero-based Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has selected and approved a revised proposal from certain funds and accounts managed by affiliates of each of Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Certares Opportunities LLC and Apollo Capital Management LP to provide the equity capital required to fund Hertz’s revised plan of reorganization and exit from Chapter 11. The proposed agreements with the KHCA Group were approved at a hearing Friday. Under the revised proposal, Hertz’s Chapter 11 plan will be funded through direct common stock investments from the KHCA Group and certain co-investors aggregating $2.781 billion, the issuance of $1.5 billion of new preferred stock to Apollo, and a fully backstopped rights offering to the company’s existing shareholders to purchase $1.635 billion of additional common stock. The revised plan would provide for the payment in cash in full of all administrative, priority, secured and unsecured claims in the Chapter 11 cases and would deliver significant value to the company’s shareholders, including $239 million of cash, common stock representing 3% of the shares of the reorganized company, and 30-year warrants for 18% of the common stock of the reorganized company.