Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral to hold second community ‘visioning’ forum June 8

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, a few dozen residents gathered at the Cape Coral Yacht Club to take part in the process to determine what the city of Cape Coral will look like 20, 30 and even 50 years from now. On Tuesday, June 8, the public will get another chance to weigh...

Cape Coral, FL
