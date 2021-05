In some parts of the U.S., as people have panicked over a ransomware attack on one of the nation’s largest pipelines, gas has become the new toilet paper. After Colonial Pipeline came to a temporary halt this week, Americans began panic-buying gasoline, fueled by social media-driven fears the supply would run out. By Thursday, about 70 percent of North Carolina’s gas stations didn’t have supply, as well as about half of South Carolina and Georgia stations, according to GasBuddy.com.