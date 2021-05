On Tuesday, May 11, the White House announced it was teaming up with ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to ensure that transportation is never a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. In an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Lyft and Uber will now be comping rides from about 80,000 designated vaccination sites until July 4 — and it's so easy to take advantage of. Here's how to get free Uber and Lyft rides for COVID-19 vaccines within each app.