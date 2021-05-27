Cancel
Aaron Rodgers Trade: Packers QB Will Stay in Green Bay Says Simms

NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy PFT host thinks Aaron Rodgers will play for Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears fans are dreaming of a day when Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play for the Packers. Justin Fields is up-and-coming, while Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff have shown what they can bring to the table, so the hope and the dream is that the Bears could have the best quarterback in the division before too long. When reports came out that Rodgers was unhappy with the team and wanted out of Green Bay, it seemed like that dream might become a reality sooner than expected. But on the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast, Chris Simms says dream on.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
