newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

No. 6 Hogs to Tangle with No. 11 Wildcats in Super Regional

By Jacob Pavilack
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history and first time at Bogle Park, the No. 6 Arkansas softball team will be participating in a super regional. The Razorbacks host No. 11 Arizona with a berth to the Women’s College World Series on the line in a best two of three NCAA Super Regional beginning on Friday, May 28. All three games will air on the ESPN family of networks with Pam Ward (play-by-play) and Jenny Dalton-Hill (analyst) on the call.

arkansasrazorbacks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Ncaa Tournament#Lsu#Wildcats#Ncaa Super Regional#Espnu#Stanford#Cardinal#Sec Co Pitcher Of#The All Sec Second Team#South Dakota State#Arizona Hogs#Super Regionals#Pac 12 Conference Members#Baseball Teams#Sec Pitcher#Opponent Batting Average#Espn2#College World Series#Manhattan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Softball
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportshogville.net

Haff Earns SEC Pitcher Of The Week Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball pitcher Mary Haff has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week after her electric weekend, which guided the Razorbacks to the program’s first SEC regular season championship. Haff earned the weekly award for the second time this season and the third time in her career.
Baton Rouge, LAhogville.net

Razorback Softball Wins First Ever SEC Regular Season Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time in school history, the Arkansas Razorbacks are SEC Champions after beating LSU 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Monday night in Baton Rouge, La. The victory split the double dip with the Tigers taking the first game 2-1. Arkansas wraps up the regular season an incredible 40-8 and 19-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks have clinched at least a share of the SEC crown and now await Florida’s series on the final weekend of the regular season next week. The Gators host Texas A&M and must win all three games against the Aggies to pull even with the Hogs and share the title. Arkansas becomes the first school outside of Alabama and Florida to win the SEC regular season since 2007.
Arkansas Statearkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 7 Arkansas Shuts Out No. 14 LSU, One Win Away from SEC Title

BATON ROUGE, La. – Pinch hitter Ryan Jackson floated the go-ahead base hit to left in the top of the seventh inning, and pitcher Mary Haff spun a complete game masterpiece as No. 7 Arkansas took game one of the series, 1-0, at LSU on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With two games left this weekend, the Razorbacks (39-7, 18-4 SEC) are one win away from claiming at least a share of the program’s first SEC regular season title.
Baton Rouge, LAsecsports.com

Razorbacks take Game 1 after sound pitching from Haff

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pinch hitter Ryan Jackson floated the go-ahead base hit to left in the top of the seventh inning, and pitcher Mary Haff spun a complete game masterpiece as No. 7 Arkansas took game one of the series, 1-0, at LSU on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With two games left this weekend, the Razorbacks (39-7, 18-4 SEC) are one win away from claiming at least a share of the program's first SEC regular season title.
Arkansas Statetheadvocate.com

LSU softball drops series opener to No. 8 Arkansas 1-0

LSU (28-16, 10-9 SEC) was able to get on base to start off the first with an Aliyah Andrews one-pitch single. Andrews got into scoring position immediately after that by stealing second second but was stranded as Razorback starting pitcher Mary Haff retired the next three Tiger batters to end the inning.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Jackson, Haff lead Arkansas’ victory

A junior and a senior helped No. 7 Arkansas take another step toward a SEC regular-season softball championship Saturday evening. Senior Ryan Jackson's run-scoring single in the top of the seventh produced the game's only run, and junior pitcher Mary Haff tossed a complete game to help the Razorbacks notch a 1-0 win over No. 14 LSU at Tiger Park.
Baton Rouge, LAarkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Are SEC Champs!

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time in school history, the Arkansas Razorbacks are SEC Champions after beating LSU 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Monday night in Baton Rouge, La. The victory split the double dip with the Tigers taking the first game 2-1. Arkansas wraps up the regular season an incredible 40-8 and 19-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks have clinched at least a share of the SEC crown and now await Florida’s series on the final weekend of the regular season next week. The Gators host Texas A&M and must win all three games against the Aggies to pull even with the Hogs and share the title. Arkansas becomes the first school outside of Alabama and Florida to win the SEC regular season since 2007.
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Haff, Jackson inch Arkansas closer to SEC crown

A junior and a senior helped No. 7 Arkansas take another step toward a SEC regular-season softball championship Saturday evening. Senior Ryan Jackson’s run-scoring single in the top of the seventh produced the game’s only run, and junior pitcher Mary Haff tossed a complete game to help the Razorbacks notch a 1-0 win over No. 14 LSU at Tiger Park.
Arkansas Statewholehogsports.com

Deifel steers Arkansas from SEC’s worst to first

Mary Haff said the University of Arkansas softball team delivered a clear message with a 4-1 win on Monday night to claim a share of the SEC regular-season title. The Razorbacks (40-8, 19-5 SEC) wrapped up a share of their first regular-season league championship and completed a worst-to-first turnaround, silencing naysayers along the way.
College Sportswholehogsports.com

Mission accomplished: UA softball claims share of SEC crown

The University of Arkansas softball team lost back-to-back games for the first time all season last weekend. The No. 7 Razorbacks made sure that didn’t happen again and claimed a share of their first SEC regular-season title in the process Monday evening at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge. Linnie Malkin...
SportsArkansas Online

State sports briefs

University of Arkansas softball pitcher Mary Haff and infielder Braxton Burnside have both been named top 10 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award, the organization announced Wednesday. Both Haff and Burnside were instrumental in helping the Razorbacks secure at least a share of their first...
Sportsarkansasrazorbacks.com

Haff and Burnside Named USA Softball Player of the Year Top 10 Finalists

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball pitcher Mary Haff and infielder Braxton Burnside have both been named Top 10 Finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award, the organization announced Wednesday. The Razorbacks are one of just three programs (Oklahoma and Washington) to place two players on the prestigious list.
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Mission accomplished: UA beats LSU, wins title share

The University of Arkansas softball team lost back-to-back games for the first time all season last weekend. The No. 7 Razorbacks made sure that didn't happen again and claimed a share of their first SEC regular-season title in the process Monday evening at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge. Linnie Malkin...
Arkansas StateKTLO

No. 7 Arkansas wins 1st SEC softball title

BATON ROUGE, La.  For the first time in school history, the Arkansas Razorbacks are SEC Champions after beating LSU 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Monday night in Baton Rouge, La. The victory split the double dip with the Tigers taking the first game 2-1. Arkansas wraps...
Fayetteville, ARhogville.net

Deifel Coach of the Year, Haff Co-Pitcher of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Mary Haff earned the program’s first ever SEC Pitcher of the Year award and head coach Courtney Deifel captured the school’s second SEC Coach of the Year honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning. The Razorbacks also saw Haff and infielder Braxton Burnside named to the All-SEC First Team and infielder Danielle Gibson, outfielder Hannah McEwen and pitcher Autumn Storms tabbed to the All-SEC Second team. Additionally, Gibson earned SEC All-Defensive Team recognition and pitcher Jenna Bloom was named to the All-SEC Newcomer Team. The five total selections on the first and second team is the most in a single year in program history. Haff shared the pitcher of the year award with Alabama’s Montana Fouts.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Deifel, Razorbacks haul in postseason SEC honors

FAYETTEVILLE -- After the University of Arkansas softball team shared the SEC regular-season title, the No. 6 Razorbacks kicked off the postseason with a haul of honors announced by the league office Tuesday. Courtney Deifel was named SEC coach of the year, and pitcher Mary Haff was tabbed as co-pitcher...
Arkansas StateKait 8

Arkansas SS Braxton Burnside named to All-SEC 1st Team

Mary Haff earned the program’s first ever SEC Pitcher of the Year award and head coach Courtney Deifel captured the school’s second SEC Coach of the Year honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning. The Razorbacks also saw Haff and infielder Braxton Burnside named to the All-SEC First Team and infielder Danielle Gibson, outfielder Hannah McEwen and pitcher Autumn Storms tabbed to the All-SEC Second team. Additionally, Gibson earned SEC All-Defensive Team recognition and pitcher Jenna Bloom was named to the All-SEC Newcomer Team. The five total selections on the first and second team is the most in a single year in program history. Haff shared the pitcher of the year award with Alabama’s Montana Fouts.
College SportsArkansas Online

Deifel named SEC coach of the year; Razorbacks rack up All-SEC honors

The University of Arkansas softball team recently finished off a record-setting regular season in style with a share of its first Southeastern Conference title. The No. 6 Razorbacks kicked off the postseason with a haul of honors that the league office announced Tuesday morning. Courtney Deifel was named SEC Coach...
Sportsswark.today

Softball Accolades

FAYETTEVILLE – Seeded along with SEC regular-season co-champion Florida with a SEC Tournament bye, Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel and her SEC co-champion Razorbacks bring a hardware’s store worth of accolades to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for Thursday’s game against Wednesday’s winner between Tennessee and Texas A&M. The single-elimination tournament runs through Saturday...