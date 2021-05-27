No. 6 Hogs to Tangle with No. 11 Wildcats in Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time in school history, the Arkansas Razorbacks are SEC Champions after beating LSU 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Monday night in Baton Rouge, La. The victory split the double dip with the Tigers taking the first game 2-1. Arkansas wraps up the regular season an incredible 40-8 and 19-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks have clinched at least a share of the SEC crown and now await Florida’s series on the final weekend of the regular season next week. The Gators host Texas A&M and must win all three games against the Aggies to pull even with the Hogs and share the title. Arkansas becomes the first school outside of Alabama and Florida to win the SEC regular season since 2007.