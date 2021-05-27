Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Police shut down 7th Street, lock down school as they search for shooting suspect

By Jason Ruiz
Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WGlD_0aDnafv600
File photo of a Long Beach police cruiser. Photo by Thomas R Cordova.

Long Beach Police Department officers searched for a gunman today after getting reports of shots being fired near the intersection of Seventh Street and Cerritos Avenue, authorities said.

Support our journalism.

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.

Long Beach, CA
The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

