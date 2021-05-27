Cancel
Video Games

Random: Phil Spencer Is Just As Excited As Us To Play Psychonauts 2

By Daniel Hollis
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know Phil Spencer is a huge gamer. When he's not buying studios and dropping announcements, he's usually found playing Destiny 2. But there's one particular game on his list that he's excited for. and that's Psychonauts 2. When asked on Twitter what games he's looking forward to this...

Phil Spencer
#Psychonauts 2#Diving#Destiny 2#E3#Assassin#Creed Unity#Xboxp3#Studios#Mind#Creativity#Things#Announcements
