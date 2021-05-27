Random: Phil Spencer Is Just As Excited As Us To Play Psychonauts 2

The Xbox One generation did a lot to hinder Team Green. Under previous leadership, the gaming brand lost its identity and its meaningful contribution to the community overall. Where the original Xbox and 360 excelled, Xbox One's focus was too far-spread when looking at being an all-in-one entertainment system, something that is now common place. So widespread, in fact, that the vision lost one critical component: the games. Then Phil Spencer took the helm and we started to see change, but the scope of the shift in place takes time, patience, and strategic moves. We've previously broken down Xbox's strategy, which you can find here, in comparison to other big-name companies, but as we head into E3 2021's Xbox showcase, we can't help but to reflect back on when Spencer first revealed a new tide for the Xbox platform.