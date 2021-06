A case involving a murder that took place in Peachtree Corners last month took a new turn Tuesday night when police found the suspect dead in an apartment in the city. Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said Gwinnett County SWAT officers were called to help sheriff's deputies serve a warrant on Aaron Woods, 22, at an apartment on Hillandale Drive in Peachtree Corners and arrest him Tuesday night. Woods was the suspect in the murder of Kendall Reid, 22, who was shot and killed in front of a convenience store in the city on April 25.