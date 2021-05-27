Cancel
Domenico Ingenito: 'Beholding Beauty: Saʿdi of Shiraz and the Aesthetics of Desire in Medieval Persian Poetry'

By Hosted by Michael Silverblatt
kcrw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomenico Ingenito speaks about the ecstatic poetry of Saʿdi, a 13th-century Persian literary master overlooked for far too long. Called a king of poets in his own time, his unstudied lyrical connections between eroticism, spirituality, and politics have never been given the attention they deserve, but now is a time to understand his concept of openness to beauty and gender fluidity. Ingenito discusses being a spectator of the world and pushing the boundaries of perception.

For today's prompt, write a condition poem. Condition is a word loaded with possibilities. Some people may think they have a medical condition, while others will only do certain activities under certain conditions. Many people like air conditioning and hair conditioner. Collectors look for things in mint condition. So think about your condition and write a poem about it.