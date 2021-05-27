Jungle Survival Sim Green Hell Adventures To Xbox This June

The Adventurer Bundle includes the critically acclaimed Outward, and its two expansions “The Soroboreans” & "The Three Brothers"! Outward You are not a god, nor a chosen one. The path before you is fraught with perils. Outward delivers an immersive RPG experience coupled with survival gameplay, offering a deeply-rewarding challenge for the most avid gamers, in solo or online co-op. The Soroboreans The expansion delivers a new faction and questline offering the players a whole new adventure in Aurai! It is no easy journey, new corruption mechanics shall bring great trouble to impulsive explorers. New weapon type (gauntlets), new skills tree (The Speedster and The Hex Mage) and a new enhanced enchantment system may be of your assistance. The Three Brothers You will play an important role in the timeline of Aurai: Join the rebuilding efforts of old Sirocco refugee camp by providing the pitiable folks there a new place to call home, a new Sirocco. New weapons, skills and numerous other gadgets will help you on your uncertain journey into the unknown. The gates are opening, and the path leads to “Caldera”, a new region in the world of Outward which is waiting for you with new adventures, dangers and secrets to explore!