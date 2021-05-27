Wolfenbarger Named Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year

A monumental portion of what the Liberty boys soccer team has done in recent years has started, and often ended, with senior Jeff Koch at the back of its formation. Liberty's 6-foot-1, 175-pound field general led the Lancers on an undefeated run through the regular season and to the Class 5A state semifinals in Season C. He scored three goals and assisted on four more, all while serving as the linchpin for a Lancers (11-1) defense that shut out five opponents and allowed just nine goals.