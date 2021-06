In many parts of the world, demand is growing faster than supply as vaccination rollouts continue and restrictions on gathering and travel are lifted. This is especially true in North America and some emerging regions such as Central and Eastern Europe. In these economies, the pace of price increases has accelerated, leading to heightened concerns about inflation. Mainland China is the one major exception, where robust growth has been supply-led. Thus, despite a strong post-COVID-19 rebound in the Chinese economy, inflationary pressures are muted.