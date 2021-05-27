Cancel
Franklin, IN

Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 this morning

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article— A dense fog advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn and Decatur counties until 9:00 this morning. Visibilities may be reduced to a quarter-mile or less in some spots. Fog is expected to diminish by mid-morning. Drivers are urged to slow down, use low beam headlights, leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination this morning.

wrbiradio.com
Franklin, IN
Ripley County, IN
Decatur, IN
Ripley County, INWRBI Radio

Ripley County travel to be affected by west-to-east RR crossing work

Ripley County, IN — A reminder that CSX Railroad plans to close the US 421 railroad crossing in Osgood sometime today or early this week, with reopening scheduled for Saturday. In addition, all roads in Ripley County that cross the rail line from Holton to Milan will be shut down starting in the west and going east due to the project, which includes replacing crossties, spikes, plates, and Ballast Refurbishment finalized with Grade (Roadway) Crossing repaving/renewal. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time, slow down and drive distraction-free in and around work zones.
Adams County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ INC001-179-132015- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0010.000000T0000Z-210514T1600Z/ /LYNI3.1.ER.210509T1945Z.210511T1745Z.210513T1600Z.NR/ 1005 PM EDT Wed May 12 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River near Linn Grove. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.3 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The flooding of county roads begin. Target Area: Adams; Wells The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Wabash River near Bluffton affecting Wells County. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties.
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dearborn, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dearborn; Ripley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Hamilton, Clermont and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Environmentbernewitness.com

High water keeps roads closed

Sheriff Dan Mawhorr stressed during Tuesday’s Adams County Commissioners meeting that the floodwaters are still up from the heavy rain that the county received this past weekend. Several roads were closed off on Sunday evening for high water.
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ripley; Union; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 are resulting in frost formation this morning, especially in protected areas. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Adams County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Grant County in central Indiana Blackford County in east central Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Southeastern Huntington County in northeastern Indiana Wells County in northeastern Indiana Allen County in west central Ohio Southeastern Paulding County in west central Ohio Putnam County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring with water over the roads in some areas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lima, Marion, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Delphos, Portland, Hartford City, Gas City, Ottawa, Berne, Upland, Fort Shawnee, Fairmount, Dunkirk, Spencerville, Albany, Columbus Grove and Leipsic. Additional rainfall of around 0.5 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding.
Ripley County, INwslmradio.com

S.R. 62 closure moves west of Friendship on Friday

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Sunesis Construction plans to reopen the S.R. 62 bridge over Caesar Creek in Ripley County Friday afternoon (May 14) following a deck overlay project. The same afternoon, crews plan to close S.R. 62 at a box culvert located west of Friendship between Cave Hill Road...
Ripley, OHWRBI Radio

Frost advisory issued from 3 am until 10 am Saturday

Wilmington, OH — The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory from 3 am until 10 am Saturday for Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin and Ripley counties. Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. You’re urged to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Adams County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Bartholomew County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed into the 40s. Therefore, the threat for frost has ended.
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH MID AFTERNOON Winds will become southerly and increase through mid afternoon with some wind gusts to around 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and some small tree limbs could be blown down. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Johnson County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Rush, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Rush; Shelby HAIL UP TO HALF AN INCH TO AFFECT CENTRAL SHELBY...SOUTHWESTERN RUSH AND NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES At 712 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Franklin, or 8 miles west of Shelbyville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Geneva, St. Paul, Fairland, Waldron, Moscow and Boggstown. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 110 and 123.
Franklin County, INWRBI Radio

Enochsburg Road over I-74 to close for 60 days starting Sunday

Decatur/Franklin County, IN —Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Great Lakes Construction Company plans to close Enochsburg Road (County Line Road) over I-74 at the Decatur-Franklin County line beginning Sunday, May 9, for a bridge deck overlay project. The overpass will close for up to 60 days. through early July, with...
Decatur, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Closure of Enochsburg Road over I-74 begins May 9

DECATUR/FRANKLIN COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Great Lakes Construction Company plans to close Enochsburg Road (County Line Road) over I-74 at the Decatur-Franklin County line on or after Sunday, May 9, for a bridge deck overlay project. The overpass will close for up to 60 days, through early...