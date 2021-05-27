Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 this morning

Effective: 2021-05-12 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ INC001-179-132015- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0010.000000T0000Z-210514T1600Z/ /LYNI3.1.ER.210509T1945Z.210511T1745Z.210513T1600Z.NR/ 1005 PM EDT Wed May 12 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River near Linn Grove. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.3 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The flooding of county roads begin. Target Area: Adams; Wells The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Wabash River near Bluffton affecting Wells County. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties.