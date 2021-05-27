Holland America Line’s 2022-2023 Cruises Capture the Spirits of Mexico and Hawaii
Holland America's five- to 18-day departures from San Diego, California will sail guests to one of two distinctive tropical destinations during the 2022-23 season (or combine both!). The 'Mexican Riviera' itinerary calls at the renowned ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas; while 'Circle Hawaii' cruises will take passengers to experience the delights of Lahaina, Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kona, Hawaii and Ensenada, Mexico.