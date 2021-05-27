Cancel
61,000 gallons of wastewater flow into Elm Creek due to leak, Austin Water says

By Kasey Johns
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin Water crews are dealing with a sanitary sewer overflow in East Austin that occurred earlier this week. The utility says the overflow happened near the intersection of FM 969 and Blue Bluff Road. It was discovered on Tuesday, and stopped at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The...

www.audacy.com
Texas StateWoodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Activates Numerous State Resources As Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Threaten Much Of Texas

AUSTIN, TX - Governor Greg Abbott today rostered and activated numerous state resources ahead of severe weather and flash flooding that is expected to impact much of Texas over the next few days. As severe storms move across our state from West Texas, throughout the week, they are expected to bring very large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, river flooding, and the potential for tornados.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Public input needed for Shoal Creek audio walking tour

Public input is needed for a free, self-guided Shoal Creek audio walking tour being developed by the Shoal Creek Conservancy, the environmental nonprofit championing Shoal Creek and its surrounding urban watershed, in partnership with Austin Parks and Recreation. The tour will educate listeners on significant cultural spaces and events that...
Travis County, TXclaimspages.com

Severe Weather Statement in Travis County, Texas

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Travis County Texas Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Travis, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

Person drowns after falling off raft into Colorado River, ATCEMS says

AUSTIN, Texas — A person drowned after falling off a raft into the Colorado River Sunday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed. At around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Austin-Travis County EMS stated that medics, Travis County STAR Flight and Austin Fire Department crews were responding to a wilderness rescue near 9100 Ramirez Lane in Austin. Callers reported a possible drowning after a patient fell off their raft into the Colorado River. Bystanders were performing CPR.
Texas StateFireEngineering.com

TX Wildfire Risk is Higher Because of Winter Freeze

Experts warn that February’s winter freeze left behind a lot of dead and dried out plants that could go up in smoke during the hotter summer months, increasing the risk for wildfire in the western parts of Travis County. “Our winter storm definitely left extra dead vegetation on the ground,”...
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Austin City Council members voice frustration over city's response to winter storm

Tuesday, Austin City Council hosted a special called meeting to discuss the city’s response to the devastating February winter storm. According to deaths reported by the Travis County Medical Examiner during the winter storm, 2 deaths were caused directly by hypothermia, and another 17 that could be tied to the storm—involving crashes fires and falls.
Williamson County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County sees $14.6B year-over-year increase in taxable value

Alvin Lankford, the chief appraiser of the Williamson Central Appraisal District, presented preliminary Williamson County taxable values to the Commissioners Court on May 10. In it, he said Williamson County is slated to see a $14.6 billion year-over-year increase in taxable value, a 19% jump. In 2020, the year-over-year increase was $4.59 billion from the year prior.
Travis County, TXWilson County News

Learn Water-Wise Ways, courtesy of AgriLife

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Travis County and Kirk Walden, Travis County Master Gardener irrigation specialist, will present a free webinar, Water-Wise Ways, on Tuesday, May 25, from 10- 11:15 a.m. Efficient home irrigation systems and strategies will be the focus of the free webinar, which is part...