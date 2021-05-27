Cancel
Pembroke, NC

Braves fall late in NCAA opener

By Staff report
The Robesonian
 22 days ago
UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Wellington Guzman swings on a two-run home run during Thursday’s NCAA Southeast Regional game against Mount Olive.

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Second-seeded and 11th-ranked Mount Olive used a costly one-out throwing error to plate four unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Trojans shook off an early 4-0 deficit to shock the 26th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team, 7-6, in opening-round action of the NCAA Southeast Regional on Thursday afternoon.

The setback moves the Braves (29-14) into elimination-game territory on Friday where they will face Columbus State, who lost to top-seeded Catawba on Thursday. The start time for that contest has been slated for 11 a.m. at North Greenville’s Dillard Field.

Mount Olive (36-10), which registered its third-straight win over the Braves in the NCAA postseason, moves ahead in winner’s bracket play on Friday. They will take on the winner of Thursday afternoon’s tilt between third-seeded Wingate and fourth-seeded North Greenville.

After four early UNCP runs, Mount Olive trimmed a 4-0 deficit in half with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Jake Casbarro drew an eight-pitch walk with one out showing, and Dusty Baker absorbed a two-out bean ball to set the table for a 2-run triple off the bat of Blake McLean.

The Braves pushed their lead back out to four runs, 6-2, with two scores in the fifth. Spencer Faulkner walked and later scored on a costly fielding error by the UMO outfield that chased National Pitcher of the Year finalist Hunter Stevens from the bump. A RBI double from Trevor Clemons two batters later padded the advantage for the Braves.

In the pivotal eighth, Gunner Tolston reached via a one-out throwing error that opened the flood gates for the Trojans. A fielder’s choice moments later looked to have quelled the rally attempt, but Mount Olive followed with four-straight singles to tie the game, and then used a two-out double from Joe Mason to storm ahead.

Wellington Guzman homered for UNCP and had two hits and two RBIs. Gage Hammonds had three hits, including a double; Spencer Faulkner had two hits and two runs; and River Ryan had two hits and an RBI. Ryan also took a no-decision after starting on the mound.

Jacob Morrison (5-2) took the loss for UNCP.

Blake McLean had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for Mount Olive. Dusty Baker had a hit, a walk and an RBI. Jake Casbarro did not have a hit but scored twice after a walk and a hit by pitch.

Kyle Davis (6-1) earned the win for the Trojans after throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief.

Three named to All-Region team

UNCP juniors Bucky Bonynge, Trevor Clemons and River Ryan all earned a spot on the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region squad.

The announcement marked the ninth time in the last 10 full seasons that the Braves have sent multiple representatives to All-Region accolades. UNCP has now raked in 25 D2CCA All-Region honors since the close of the 2010 campaign.

Ryan, a first team selection, has been a multiple-position threat for the Braves in 2021, hitting .350 (63-for-180) with 21 extra-base hits (9 HR), as well as registering team-highs in both RBI (50) and runs scored (54). The Huntersville native has been nearly lights out from the mound as well, compiling a 5-1 record and a 3.55 ERA in 16 appearances (3 starts) and 45 2/3 innings of work. He has struck out 62 batters this season, and has held opponents to a paltry .207 batting average as well.

Clemons, a Randleman product, ranks fifth among Peach Belt Conference student-athletes with a .393 (72-for-183) batting average that complements 16 extra-base hits (5 HR), 29 RBI and 41 runs scored. The everyday right fielder for the Black & Gold also boasts a team-best 21 multiple-hit contests, and five multiple-RBI outings.

A native of Sarasota, Fla., Bonynge earned PBC Co-Pitcher of the Year recognition following regular season play, and currently sports a 6-3 record and a team-best 3.52 ERA in 14 starts and a team-high 84 1/3 innings from the hill. Bonynge has logged a team-best 84 strikeouts in 2021, and has held opponents to a .239 batting clip.

