Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Lady Tigers Shut Out Lady Wildcats To Win All-EIAC Tennis Regional Finals

By Caz Burdette
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto courtesy of Lawrenceburg Tigers Athletics Twitter.

wrbiradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Franklin County#Richmond Lawrenceburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Decatur, TNdailypostathenian.com

Lady Tigers seek region title

DECATUR — From here on out the competition goes up a notch. The Lady Tigers will travel to District 6-AA champion Red Bank tonight at 6. “All we know is that they are a good hitting team,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “From one through five (in the batting order) they can really hit it. They have a good pitcher that throws a good rise ball.”
Connersville, INGreensburg Daily News

Spartans edge Lady Lions in tennis sectional

CONNERSVILLE - The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Connersville on Wednesday to take on the Lady Spartans in sectional action. In a tight match throughout, Connersville held off the Lady Lions 3-2 to advance to the sectional final against Franklin County. At No. 3 singles, Audrey Gulley gave the...
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Lady Tigers fall in semifinals of District B tourney

TOPEKA — The up-and-down season for the No. 17-ranked Cowley College softball team came to an end Saturday when the Lady Tigers lost 5-4 to No. 16-ranked Kansas City in the semifinals of the District B Tournament. The Lady Tigers (34-19) started the season with a 5-5 record before winning...
North Little Rock, ARDaily Citizen

Lady Wildcats continue roll, to play for 3A title

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats beat Little Rock Episcopal 5-1 in the semifinals of the Class 3A state soccer tournament Saturday at Burns Park. With the win, Harding Academy will play Green Forrest for the state championship Saturday at 2 p.m. at Benton High School. Scoring...
Wilkes County, NCElkin Tribune

Lady Cardinals tennis remain undefeated

RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals tennis team continued its undefeated conference run with two wins last week. First, the Lady Cardinals travelled to Sparta to take on Alleghany where they were able to come up with a 9-0 win. Later in the week, East Wilkes hosted Ashe County and managed to blank the Lady Huskies for another 9-0 win. The wins kept the Lady Cardinals in first place in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference with a 5-0 record.
Meigs County, TNdailypostathenian.com

Lady Tigers play for state tournament berth

DECATUR — Meigs County’s dreams of going to the state tournament come down to one more game. The Lady Tigers (20-10) will hit the road on Friday for a 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) substate contest. Standing in their way is a Sequatchie County (29-7) team that hits home runs like it’s batting practice.
Salida, COMountain Mail

Lady Spartans cage La Junta Tigers

The Salida High School girls’ tennis team finished their week 3-2 overall with a 5-2 win Friday over the La Junta Lady Tigers. Earlier in the week they lost 5-2 to Pueblo West on Wednesday but beat Colorado Springs Christian School 6-1 on Thursday, to start their season 2-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.
Lawrenceville, ILwtyefm.com

Lawrenceville Hands Lady Tigers Their First Loss

(Hutsonville) – Lawrenceville did something no other team has been able to do this season. They handed the Hutsonville Lady Tigers their first loss, with an 8-1 win yesterday. Lawrenceville got ahead early and never looked back. Isabel Sheets took the loss for the Lady Tigers pitching six innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits, striking out 16, and walking one. Michaela Fuller went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Hutsonville in hits. With the loss, Hutsonville falls to 7-1 on the season. They will back in action Thursday for a 4:30 first pitch in Oblong.
Palestine, ILwtyefm.com

Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers Pick Up Win

(Undated) – The Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers got back in the win column yesterday with a 2-0 shutout over Oblong. Isabel Sheets pitched seven innings, allowing two hits, striking out twelve, and walking none en route to the win. Ali Miller took the loss for Oblong. She surrendered two runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking one. The Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers improve to 8-1 on the season. They will be back in action tomorrow when they welcome St. Elmo to town. The Lady Panthers are 2-8 on the season and will be back in action Thursday when they welcome Cumberland to town.
Princeton, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

Lady Tigers finish regular season with comeback win over Forest Park

The Princeton Community Tigers finished the 2021 regular season with a Pocket Athletic Conference win as they defeated Forest Park 5-4 in Ferdinand in comeback fashion. The Lady Rangers who struck first blood Thursday. as in the bottom of the third, Macey Geyer hit an RBI single and Avery Riley delivered a two-run single to give Forest Park a 3-0 lead.
Eddyville, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Lady Tigers fall to Lady Lyons in seventh inning

EDDYVILLE—Lyon County walked off against the Murray Lady Tigers on Thursday in a 3-2 win in Eddyville. Lilly Perry for the Lady Lyons hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to win the game for Lyon. Murray got out to an early 1-0 lead in the top...
Green Forest, ARcarrollconews.com

Lady Tigers win thriller in overtime

The Green Forest Lady Tigers are headed to the state championship game, and they got there in dramatic fashion. Green Forest defeated Central Arkansas 3-2 in double overtime Saturday at Burns Park in North Little Rock, erasing a 2-1 deficit in regulation. The Lady Tigers will face Harding Academy in...
Franklin County, INWRBI Radio

Lady Wildcat Netters Defeat Lady Indians

The Franklin County Lady Wildcats Varsity Tennis beat The Milan Lady Indians 4-1. Singles. No 1 Allie Routh 6-2, 6-2 No 2 Elise Klei 6-2, 6-2 Rae Ertel/Grace Roth 2-6, 2-6 Nicole Mears/Kaylin Knapp 6-0, 6-6 (7-2) Singles. Chloe Cowen 6-6 (7-3) Regan Barker 6-0 Doubles. Chloe Cowen/Lola Mann 6-0...
Warsaw, MObuffaloreflex.com

Lady Tigers are in Final Four!

Softball is a funny game. For three innings Warsaw pitcher Kylee Fajen seemed to have everything under control, shutting out Skyline with eight strikeouts and allowing only one hit to Chayla Tuning. In the fourth the Lady Tigers rallied to tie the score at 2-2, but Fajen still struck out three more batters.
Green Forest, ARharrisondaily.com

Lady Tigers seek first title for Green Forest

GREEN FOREST — Upending the defending state champions over the weekend was just a stepping stone to the final goal for the Lady Tigers of Green Forest. On Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Benton …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Bloomburg, TXcasscountynow.com

Lady ’Cats, semi-finals champs

Bloomburg’s softball team defeated Saltillo and claimed a regional semi-final championship. The Lady Wildcats are just one win away from playing for a state championship and will face Chireno in the regional final round Saturday, May 22. Keep an eye on school websites and Facebook pages for changes due to ...
Lake Orion, MIlakeorionreview.com

Lady Dragon tennis go 8-3-1 ahead of regional play

Lake Orion High School’s girls tennis team is headed to regional play this week after two tough losses to Notre Dame Prep and Rochester Adams High School. On May 13, the ladies had a strong showing sweeping Farmington High School at home, 9-0. All four of Lake Orion’s singles players...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Region XIV Soccer: Apache Ladies advance to regional final

After a scoreless first half, the No. 1 Apache Ladies broke through in the second half to register a 4-0 win over LSU-Eunice on Wednesday in a Region XIV Women’s Soccer semifinal at Pat Hartley Field. Tyler Junior College remained unbeaten, moving to 12-0 on the season. Also, TJC advances...