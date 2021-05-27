Lady Tigers Shut Out Lady Wildcats To Win All-EIAC Tennis Regional Finals

(Undated) – The Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers got back in the win column yesterday with a 2-0 shutout over Oblong. Isabel Sheets pitched seven innings, allowing two hits, striking out twelve, and walking none en route to the win. Ali Miller took the loss for Oblong. She surrendered two runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking one. The Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers improve to 8-1 on the season. They will be back in action tomorrow when they welcome St. Elmo to town. The Lady Panthers are 2-8 on the season and will be back in action Thursday when they welcome Cumberland to town.