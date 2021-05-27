Lady Tigers Shut Out Lady Wildcats To Win All-EIAC Tennis Regional Finals

(Hutsonville) – Lawrenceville did something no other team has been able to do this season. They handed the Hutsonville Lady Tigers their first loss, with an 8-1 win yesterday. Lawrenceville got ahead early and never looked back. Isabel Sheets took the loss for the Lady Tigers pitching six innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits, striking out 16, and walking one. Michaela Fuller went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Hutsonville in hits. With the loss, Hutsonville falls to 7-1 on the season. They will back in action Thursday for a 4:30 first pitch in Oblong.