— A major street closure is underway in Batesville. Work began this morning on the Walnut Street/State Road 229 project, which involves utility relocation and replacement. The infrastructure improvement project is taking place before the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) State Road 229 repaving and resurfacing project in late-2021. Paul H. Rohe Company was awarded the contract for $857,000. Mayor Mike Bettice says plans call for tearing out utilities that have been under the street since the 1930s and replacing the water and wastewater lines this summer. Construction will continue through mid-September. The work on Walnut from the corner of Main and Boehringer streets all the way to Hillcrest Golf Course will be done in phases. The street is shut down to thru-traffic but local access to homes and businesses will be maintained, and businesses in the affected area are not expected to temporarily close. Detours around the work zone and into downtown include Columbus Avenue, Huntersville Road, Mitchell Avenue, Pearl Street, and Tekulve Avenue.