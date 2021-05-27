Shiva Feshareki: creating space through music

GeoVanna Gonzalez’s most recent work How To: Oh, look at me pieces together a poignant modern-day mythos pertaining to how we connect, communicate, and perhaps engage with one another, not only on a personal level but also on a worldly scale through our physical environments. At a time when human interactions and our interaction with the physical world have undergone extreme restrictions, starving us of the engagement which we were used to and, in many ways, had come to depend on, the work is extremely pertinent and relevant in tone. “I think this is a really nice interpretation of the piece,” the artist says while adding that, “it is definitely about connection, communication, engagement and perception, both on and offline. This work is layered and constantly feeding back onto itself".