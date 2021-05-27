Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Shiva Feshareki: creating space through music

classical-music.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published in the May/June 2020 edition of Classical Music. For most composers the performance venue is an afterthought, but for composer, turntablist and electronic music guru Shiva Feshareki, the performance space itself is an integral consideration that shapes her compositional process. ‘When I’m composing, the first thing that I think about is the design in the space and how the audience members are going to experience it. Are they going to experience this piece on stage? Will they experience it by entering the orchestra and walking around? The sonic experience is the first thing that I think about before I start composing any notational material. It’s a form of sound architecture.’

www.classical-music.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Renaissance Music#Music Notation#Electronic Music#Classical Music#World Music#Sound Of Music#New Music#Sound Design#Feshereki#Printworks#York Hall#Musikhuset Aarhus#The Bbc Singers#Bbc Proms#Space#Sound Architecture#Diverse Concert Spaces#Composer#Geometric Staging Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmukilteobeacon.com

Through Our Lens | Making music, COVID-style

The Mariner band was out in full force at last Friday's boys basketball game with Cascade. The band and the crowd had plenty to cheer about as the Marauders cruised to a 78-52 victory. See the story on page 7.
Musicelectrowow.net

Synthpop Duo Touchy Creates A “Secret Melody” From Outer Space!

This year the historical missions to Mars made us dream again with space. So, let’s enjoy together a trip through the cosmos with Synthpop duo Touchy. The official music video for their debut single “Secret Melody” transports you to a vast sea of stars. Actually, it’s so absorbing that keeps you on the very edge of your seat. Furthermore, the song itself glitters with exquisite synths and arpeggios. Somehow, they put into orbit the amazing sound of the 80s. Above all, the hypnotic drum machine groove is the cherry on the cake.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Lost in Space Music: Records That Explore the Outer Limits

Space music, space rock, kosmische Musik: these are all well-known genres that share a cosmic aesthetic—a sense of expansiveness meant to capture feelings of awe, mirroring our deep connection with the universe that surrounds us, and the thrill of space exploration and science fiction narratives. It’s music that offers fantasias of the final frontier.
Internetcryptovibes.com

Viberate Venturing into Music NFTs through a ‘New Music Economy’

Viberate, a music research and analytics platform based on blockchain, has issued a statement urging musicians to register and become part of the ‘new music economy.’ This follows the record live gig NFT event that happened in April. Viberate operates the VIB native token supported on several major exchanges, including...
MusicDaily Northwestern

Real Ones makes a space for itself in the music podcast space

Since starting college, Medill junior Ben Moskow has enjoyed connecting with people, especially musicians. When the pandemic hit, he thought about ways he could recreate this experience in new ways. In mid-July, he tweeted a quip about how his peers kept asking him when his podcast was coming out. Little...
Musicsfcv.org

Lukas Ligeti Creates a New-Music Holocaust Memorial

That Which Has Remained ... That Which Will Emerge is an ambitious and arresting studio recording, capturing a 2015 installation by composer Lukas Ligeti for his residency at the Museum for the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw. The work encompasses interviews with several participants about Jewish life in Poland and is dedicated to the memory of Holocaust survivor Henryk Prajs, whose voice is featured prominently throughout.
Rock MusicAlternative Press

Mallavora are using their platform to create an inclusive space in music

As Mallavora, lead vocalist Jessica Douek, guitarist Larry Sobieraj, bassist/vocalist Ellis James and drummer Jack Pedersen take everything you know about classic metal and give it their own twist. The quartet are on the rise to show the British scene that they’re more than just a new band. Their debut...
Musicbyuicomm.org

The Symphony and University Bands share stories through music

The Symphony Band and the University Band performed on May 20 through a live stream. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, concerts have not allowed any audience members to attend in person. Fortunately, the Department of Music has continued performing concerts through streaming services. This concert was special because both bands were...
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

Join Diller-Quaile School of Music As They Cultivate Joy Through Music

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by the Diller-Quaile School of Music. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More. The Diller-Quaile School of Music offers a full range of in-person and online music classes and lessons for all ages. Since 1920, the School has offered a learning environment where music flourishes in all its aspects, enriching the lives of students of all ages and cultural backgrounds. Join them as they cultivate joy, creativity, and togetherness through music!
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Beautiful Blackbird Live Celebrates Diversity Through Music

For Atlantans needing a little wind under their wings after a long stretch without live entertainment, the Alliance Theatre flies to the rescue this June. In a traveling series of free outdoor performances, the Theatre is staging “Beautiful Blackbird Live,” a concert based on Ashley Bryan’s children’s book. Chris Moses, Director of Education and Artistic Director of the Alliance Theatre, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share his enthusiasm for the play and its vibrant music.
Visual Artstirworld.com

Sculptor GeoVanna Gonzalez on creating perception through her creative practice

GeoVanna Gonzalez’s most recent work How To: Oh, look at me pieces together a poignant modern-day mythos pertaining to how we connect, communicate, and perhaps engage with one another, not only on a personal level but also on a worldly scale through our physical environments. At a time when human interactions and our interaction with the physical world have undergone extreme restrictions, starving us of the engagement which we were used to and, in many ways, had come to depend on, the work is extremely pertinent and relevant in tone. “I think this is a really nice interpretation of the piece,” the artist says while adding that, “it is definitely about connection, communication, engagement and perception, both on and offline. This work is layered and constantly feeding back onto itself".
Musicthis song is sick

Deadmau5’s ‘Musical Protege,’ Lamorn, Defies Boundaries On “Physical Layer”

Lamorn is a name you might not be familiar with yet but we guarantee it’s one you’ll be hearing a lot in the near future. With a sound defined by both the thrill of the future and potent nostalgia, Lamorn defies the boundaries of electronic music. The 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist caught the attention of Deadmau5 after submitting a track to mau5trap last year and eventually went on to win one of the label’s remix competitions. The hype continues as Deadmau5’s ‘musical protege’ makes his long awaited mau5trap debut with “Physical Layer.”
Musicvariancemagazine.com

Can Guru? drops dark, motivating electro trip-hop single 'Winner Today'

Born in Ottignies, Belgium, Can Guru? (Colin Crichton) is dropping his latest track “Winner Today.” With a dark tone but a beaming light of inspiration and motivation behind the meaning, it’s safe to say this track is about getting back up on your feet and not letting the dark absorb you. “Winner Today” talks about resilience, Crichton shares, “The song is about the ups and downs of winning one day and maybe losing it all the next, but never to give up on your dreams and ambitions. Always getting back up after you fall over.”
MusicPosted by
The Day

Make Music Day registration continues through Monday

The 4th annual Make Music Southeastern CT returns with live performances throughout the region on June 21 as part of the world-wide Make Music Day celebration. Participation is free, and registration for musicians, bands and music instructors is open through Monday. Several indoor and outdoor venues are participating, and performances can be live, in accordance with state and local guidelines, or via livestream. Registered performances will be promoted through June by the Southeastern CT Cultural Coalition. To register and to access an information session go to www.makemusicday.org/southeasternct.
Madison, WItonemadison.com

Quality time with a few of Joan Wildman's recordings

A deeper look at some highlights from across a varied, decades-long discography. Image of “Under The Silver Globe” cassette insert courtesy of Mills Music Library at UW-Madison. Joan Wildman played, composed, and collaborated with a relentless curiosity right up until her death in 2020 at the age of 82. The...
Musicthevinyldistrict.com

UK Artist of the Week: Hollis Lomax

Get woozy with Hollis Lomax and their super chill new single “Past Time,” out now. The Oxford quartet are definitely ones to watch…. Falling somewhere between Brian Eno, Easy Life, and Parquet Courts, Hollis Lomax are pretty hard to define, but let’s give it a go. “Past Time” combines elements of off-kilter math-pop, surf rock, and indie creating a sound that is totally mesmerising.
Musicclarkchronicle.com

Why alternative music is the best music, objectively

Starting in the 1960s, alternative music has filled the headphones of people around the world for 60 years now. This genre of music was coined the term “alternative” after breaking the trends of mainstream music. Over time, alternative has evolved into multiple different genres, and it nestles its way into the many music streaming platforms.
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Album Premiere: Samas – Self-Titled (2021 EP)

Hailing from Sydney’s south, SAMAS delivers a mix of punk, blues and garage rock. We are pumped today to be premiering the debut self-titled EP. This is a collection of four diverse songs, united by sharp lyrics and catchy tunes. It’s music to grab your attention and shake you by the scruff of your neck.