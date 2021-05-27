Shiva Feshareki: creating space through music
This article was originally published in the May/June 2020 edition of Classical Music. For most composers the performance venue is an afterthought, but for composer, turntablist and electronic music guru Shiva Feshareki, the performance space itself is an integral consideration that shapes her compositional process. ‘When I’m composing, the first thing that I think about is the design in the space and how the audience members are going to experience it. Are they going to experience this piece on stage? Will they experience it by entering the orchestra and walking around? The sonic experience is the first thing that I think about before I start composing any notational material. It’s a form of sound architecture.’www.classical-music.uk