Actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds opened up about his battle with anxiety this week, taking to his Instagram to share his struggle as Mental Health Awareness Month comes to an end. “One of the reasons I’m posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip,” he said. “And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety.” He ended his vulnerable message by encouraging everyone to talk more about their mental health, reassuring others with anxiety they’re not alone.