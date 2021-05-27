Cancel
Lawrenceburg, IN

Alleged bank robbery getaway driver charged, suspected robber dies in jail

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Charges have been filed against the getaway driver allegedly involved in a Lawrenceburg bank robbery that happened late last month. Dearborn-Ohio County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says 53-year-old Kimberly Anderson is charged with Aiding Robbery, a Level 5 Felony, and Theft, a Level 6 Felony. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Anderson is accused of helping 57-year-old Stephen Eggert with the robbery at the Civista Bank on Walnut Street in downtown Lawrenceburg on April 26. Eggert allegedly held up the bank and ran outside to a van parked nearby, where Anderson was allegedly waiting, and the pair then left the scene. After the holdup, Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry was tipped off to their whereabouts, which led to both suspects being arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio the next day. Eggert died a day later on April 28 at the Hamilton County Justice Center from a medical issue not related to the robbery. Anderson, who is from Cincinnati, remains charged as an accomplice to the robbery.

