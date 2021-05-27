Area DNR pools and beaches open this weekend, lifeguards needed at pools
— The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says most public pools at state parks will open this weekend, along with DNR swimming beaches. The pools at Versailles and Clifty Falls state parks will open as scheduled on Saturday, and beaches offering swimming without lifeguards – including Brookville Lake and Whitewater State Park — will also open this weekend. However, DNR says lifeguards are still needed at the pools, and they are accepting applications from anyone 15 and older. Call Versailles State Park at (812) 689-6424 or Clifty Falls at (812) 273-8885 for more details.wrbiradio.com