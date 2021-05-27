newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Santa Cruz Shakespeare: RII

santacruz.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story that sets the Wars of the Roses in motion, Jessica Kubzansky’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard II tells the story of that king’s ill-fated reign using only three actors. What is our responsibility when a bad leader rightfully occupies the throne? This exploration of divine right, capricious leadership, and bloody insurrection is packed with contemporary political relevance. A critic’s choice pick when it premiered at the Boston Court Theatre in Los Angeles, Charles McNulty, critic for the LA Times, called the play a “feat of ingenious stagecraft.”

www.santacruz.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Cruz#La#Los Angeles#The Boston Court Theatre#The La Times#Adaptation#Critic#Ingenious Stagecraft#Exploration#Court#Bloody Insurrection#Capricious Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

20 Shocking Actor Transformations: Christian Bale, Tilda Swinton, and More

When Hulu debuted the first photos of Lily James as Pamela Anderson in the streamer’s upcoming limited series “Pam and Tommy,” no one could believe their eyes. James, best known for roles in “Cinderella” and “Mamma Mia 2,” appeared completely transformed, so much so that she looked more like Anderson than herself. James’ “Pam and Tommy” look is the latest in a long tradition of actor transformations. Whether achieved through natural methods (weight loss, weight gain) and/or boosted by makeup and prosthetics, actor transformations have been shocking TV and film viewers for as long as the mediums have existed.
MoviesPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Andrew Rannells

In early performances of Broadway's The Book of Mormon, offended audience members would sometimes get up and walk out of the theater. Andrew Rannells, who originated the role of Elder Price, didn't mind. "It was pretty exciting," Rannells told NPR's Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg. "It didn't happen that...
TV Showswiltonbulletin.com

Gavin MacLeod, skipper on 'Love Boat' and renowned TV actor, dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, a character actor whose prolific career in menacing roles took an unexpected turn in the 1970s and 1980s when he became one of the most beloved faces on TV, as a wisecracking TV news writer on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and then as the amiable skipper of "The Love Boat," died May 29 at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. He was 90.
Musicthebrag.com

Ex-Judas Priest guitarist says Jimi Hendrix is his ‘Rock God’

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has revealed that his ultimate Rock God would be the late and great legend Jimi Hendrix in a new interview. Speaking on BBC’s The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker, the KK’s Priest rocker chose the ‘Bold As Love’ singer for their ‘Rock God’ segment while fondly recalling the time he went to see the iconic music legend play no less than six times.
Santa Cruz, CAUC Santa Cruz

UC Santa Cruz names Celine Parreñas Shimizu new dean of Arts Division

UC Santa Cruz has appointed award-winning filmmaker and film scholar Celine Parreñas Shimizu as dean of the Arts Division, effective July 1. Shimizu comes to the campus from San Francisco State University, where she has been director of the School of Cinema and professor of Cinema Studies, as well as a member of the graduate faculty in Sexuality Studies. Prior to that, she was a professor of Asian American, Film and Media, and Feminist Studies at UC Santa Barbara for 15 years.
MusicPosted by
Salon

In praise of Cher, the self-proclaimed "Betty White of Rock 'n' Roll"

Some people celebrate milestone birthdays with dinner at a nice restaurant or maybe a special vacation. A few weeks ago, however, Cher commemorated her 75th birthday by announcing a biopic based on her life. The actress and musician is co-producing the film with Judy Craymer, who dreamt up the idea...
Moviesperuzi.xyz

BAZ BAMIGBOYE: Is it Okey dokey for Loki?

Wunmi Mosaku has a graceful but steely demeanour: qualities she deploys when bombarded with questions about the eagerly awaited Disney+ TV series Loki, in which she plays Hunter B-15, who, from what I can gather, is the Marvel god of mischief’s nemesis. Am I right? Mosaku smiled, shook her head,...
CelebritiesMSNBC

Sharon Stone on iconic roles, emotional Golden Globe win, songwriting & rap | MSNBC

Actress Sharon Stone reflects on her iconic "antisocial" roles and some of her thoughts on everyone from Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Michael Douglas to Billie Eilish and the Notorious B.I.G. to national figures Dr. Fauci, Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney. In this wide-ranging interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, the award winning actress, producer, and songwriter also discusses her new memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice," sexism in Hollywood, and, for the first time in a long time, she watches footage of the moment she won the 1996 Golden Globe for “Casino.”
Real Estateamlu.com

‘Avatar’ Star Sam Worthington Sells Chic L.A. Home for $8.2M

Actor Sam Worthington sold this contemporary Cape Cod-inspired home in Los Angeles this spring. The Bird Streets roost changed hands around the middle of May in exchange for $8.15 million; it had been initially listed at $9.25 million when it reached the open market in January of 2020. The 2015-built...
Celebritiescannabisnewsworld.com

Drinking with Kate Winslet and watching Daniel Craig fill a bathtub with weed. Such is the life of a 1990s child star

Thomas Ian Nicholas, who has appeared in television shows and movies ranging from Who’s the Boss to A Kid in King Arthur’s Court and American Pie, has seen plenty of weed and alcohol use during his formative years as child star. Nicholas, now 40, recently opened up in an interview with Vice about the things he saw and did, sometimes at a tender age, during his earliest TV- and movie-making days. Demi Lovato on sobriety: ‘A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody’ A too-stoned-on-edibles Seth Rogen knew it was time to leave the Golden Globes when ‘Walter White’ asked: ‘Are you okay?’ Dog the Bounty Hunter unleashes new CBD-infused products What sort of things? Well, there was the time that, after making A Kid in King Arthur’s Court , he shared his first beer (a pint of Guinness) with Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, post production, at a pub in England. This was despite Nicholas being 14 and underage at the time, according to Vice . When accompanied by an adult, the drinking age for beer in the U.K. is technically 16, it reports. There was also the time that Nicholas, while earlier working on the same film in Hungary, watched Daniel Craig and Art Malik, also part of the “Kid” cast, collect a whole lot of wild weed. This time, the underage star did not partake. “I’m pretty sure they filled up a bathtub with it and dried it out. And they said it was terrible,” he relayed. Perhaps, it was hemp. There was no booze or weed, though, during his movie debut in 1993’s Rookie of the Year , Vice reports. That’s likely a good thing given that he starred with Gary Busey, long known for his drug use, accidents and wild antics , since no newbie would likely…
Celebritiesanimatedtimes.com

10+ Rare Celeb Pics That Are Filled With Warmth And Nostalgia

“Every scene you will ever act begins in the middle, and it is up to you, the actor, to provide what comes before.” – Michael Shurtleff. No celebrity can manage without many photos from red carpet occasions and magazine covers, where they show up in the entirety of their greatness. Yet, every renowned star has another side of their life that remaining parts stowed away from paparazzi and fans. Rock artists, IT young ladies, and actors from well-known Television programs likewise keep photographs that warm up their souls in dusty photograph collections. We at Animated Times enjoyed glancing through superstars’ photograph chronicles. We felt like we’ve become somewhat nearer to the icons of millions of individuals. Today, in our aggregation, you’ll find photographs that caught vocalists, entertainers, directors, and other fruitful individuals that make them look actually like us. Isn’t that interesting? I mean great celebrities just looking like us ordinary people doing ordinary things. Why not even they are people like us except that their profession has made their big household names.
Santa Cruz, CAsantacruz.org

Santa Cruz MAH: Beyond the Grave “Spoken Word Performances”

Join the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History’s (MAH) new series of multidisciplinary performances at Evergreen Cemetery as artists connect Santa Cruz County’s past with the present moment. For this spoken word performance poets and spoken word artists Jamey Williams (Jamey the Poet), Bene’t Benton, and Jasmine Schlaftke (Queen...
TV SeriesArkansas Online

OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: Homebound entertainment is just that

We're getting there, but the battle against covid-19 isn't over yet. That means many of us who would just as soon avoid contracting the virus continue to watch streaming entertainment at home rather than pack ourselves into bars, restaurants, and other social venues. The following recommendations for such streaming entertainment...
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Victoria Pedretti to Star as Alice Sebold in Netflix Memoir, ‘Lucky’

Victoria Pedretti, who’s known for her role in Netflix‘s drama series You, is set to star as The Lovely Bones’ author Alice Sebold in a Netflix adaptation of the writer’s 1999 memoir, Lucky. The film is being written and directed by 13 Reasons Why series veteran Karen Moncreiff and James Brown will produce, according to Variety.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The crazy theory that connects the Terminator with Titanic

Titanic It is one of the highest grossing films in history, reaching more than two billion dollars in gross. For his part Terminator is a cult film that managed to become a franchise with several sequels. What factor in common do these titles have? In principle, the director James Cameron, the main creative brain behind both projects. But … could it be that there is any more connection between the Titanic story and the cyber assassins of the future? Yes. Incredible but real. Attentive.
MusicAceShowbiz

Chris Martin Roasts Elton John and Husband at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Coldplay lead vocalist pokes fun at the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker and David Furnish as he presents the British legend with a special honor at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. AceShowbiz - Coldplay star Chris Martin showed off his comedic skills at the iHeart Music Awards in Hollywood on Thursday night (27May21) as he poked fun at Icon Award winner Sir Elton John.