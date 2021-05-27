Vote on Alaska Supreme Court nominees close and contentious
The Alaska Judicial Council’s vote on nominees to fill a seat on the Alaska Supreme Court was closer and more contentious than usual. On Tuesday, the council voted to forward a list of three candidates to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who will select one to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state’s highest court. All three women are Anchorage Superior Court judges, and Dunleavy has passed over each in previous selections.www.alaskapublic.org