newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE VOTES TO ENSURE FAIRNESS IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

bossierpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAY 27, 2021 (BATON ROUGE) – Today, members of the Louisiana House of Representatives joined their colleagues in the Senate in passing SB 156 by Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton), the Louisiana Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Fairness in Women’s Sports has been a top agenda item for the Louisiana Family Forum this session. We applaud this action and appreciate those legislators who voted to protect female athletes and their athletic programs. The final vote was 77-17. SB 156, as passed, prohibits a team designated for females, girls, or women from being open to competitors who are not biologically female. Title IX guarantees biological women the right to have their own, fair competitive sporting programs and they shouldn’t be sidelined on the playing field. Allowing biological males to integrate into women’s sports reverses 50 years of progress, ignores biological reality, and violates women.

bossierpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Legislature#Title Ix#The Senate#Louisiana Legislature#Sb#Women S Sports#Fairness#Women#Women Athletes#Governor Edwards#Passage#Female Athletes#Sen Mizell#Biological Women#Rep Laurie Schegel#Sen Beth Mizell#Men#Females
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
News Break
Sports
Related
Louisiana StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill

The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being taken across several states. Sen. Pat Connick's bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow student athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. But an amendment added on the Senate floor likely ensures that other states' laws will take effect first.
Louisiana Statelegacy.com

Buddy Roemer (1943–2021), former Louisiana governor

Buddy Roemer was governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992, and he became the first governor in U.S. history to switch political parties while in office. Died: May 17, 2021 (Who else died on May 17?) Details of death: Died in Baton Rouge, Louisiana of complications of diabetes at the...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Monday, May 17

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.
Louisiana StateNew Haven Register

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Louisiana StateBowling Green Daily News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.