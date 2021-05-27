LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE VOTES TO ENSURE FAIRNESS IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

MAY 27, 2021 (BATON ROUGE) – Today, members of the Louisiana House of Representatives joined their colleagues in the Senate in passing SB 156 by Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton), the Louisiana Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Fairness in Women’s Sports has been a top agenda item for the Louisiana Family Forum this session. We applaud this action and appreciate those legislators who voted to protect female athletes and their athletic programs. The final vote was 77-17. SB 156, as passed, prohibits a team designated for females, girls, or women from being open to competitors who are not biologically female. Title IX guarantees biological women the right to have their own, fair competitive sporting programs and they shouldn’t be sidelined on the playing field. Allowing biological males to integrate into women’s sports reverses 50 years of progress, ignores biological reality, and violates women.