ESPN Networks’ Dynamic Early Season College Football Schedule: Unrivaled Slate of the Biggest Rivalries, Conference Championship Games and Postseason Action Set for All ESPN Platforms
First Three Weeks Highlighted By More Than 100 Games; Approximately 1,000 CFB Showdowns Slated for 2021-22 Season. High-Impact Matchups in Opening Weeks on ABC Include Georgia-Clemson, Alabama-Miami, Plus Big Time Non-Conference Showdowns from Michigan and Penn State. ESPN+ Continues Expansive CFB Coverage, Including Start of SEC Games on the Platform...espnpressroom.com