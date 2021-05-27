ESPN Networks’ Dynamic Early Season College Football Schedule: Unrivaled Slate of the Biggest Rivalries, Conference Championship Games and Postseason Action Set for All ESPN Platforms

The College Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues it’s 2021 season preview with their futures episode. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) break down their top conference futures and the guys predict just where you should put your money. The guys also hit on their National Championship futures with the best value and who they think will win the Heisman. Plus the fellas reveal some newly released week 1 college football lines. Will Georgia beat Clemson as 4 point dog? Is it Spencer Rattler and everyone else to win the Heisman? Will Alabama repeat? Is their value in Penn State and UCLA? We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.