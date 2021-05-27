Hydro vs Air Vacuum Excavators – Which Should You Use?

Create instant boldness in your outdoor space with an Energizer Motion-Activated Spotlight. The energy-efficient LEDs will keep your yard looking bright (400 lumens), help lower household electricity costs and eliminate the need to ever replace a bulb. Use the spotlights to highlight the beauty of your trees, landscaping and gardens at night. Additionally, the lights will boost the safety of your home, ensuring your yard stays well-lit when you or someone else is nearby. The spotlights have a motion-detection range of up to 120 degrees and up to 25 feet, requiring very little maintenance after their initial setup. Once movement is detected, the light will turn ON, keeping the area securely lit during your evening activities. When motion is no longer detected, the lights will automatically turn OFF after 20 seconds. The durable spotlights are also designed to withstand rain and weather conditions and are suitable for year-round use. Each spotlight requires 4 D batteries – no electrical wiring makes for quick and effortless installation. Utilize the included screws and anchors to position the light where you need it most and maneuver the adjustable head with ease for precision lighting. Keep your outdoors conveniently bright with an Energizer Motion-Activated Spotlight.