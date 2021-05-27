Semi goes into Brum Woods, driver escapes injury

— A Milan man was injured in a four-vehicle crash that blocked US 50 near County Road 625 East in Elrod Tuesday afternoon. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Joshua Knox of Edinburgh was eastbound on 50 in a pickup truck, and that witnesses said he was speeding and tailgating other vehicles. His truck crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Akiyosha Toyama of Madison, which was stopped in traffic. Toyama’s vehicle hit the back of a car driven by 74-year-old Jack Bible of Milan, who was slowing to make a left turn on to 625 East. Bible’s car suddenly went left of center and into the westbound lane of 50, where it was hit by a westbound pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Robert Cutter of Versailles. Bible was taken by ambulance to Margaret Mary Health. His condition is not known but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The other three drivers were not injured. That crash remains under investigation.