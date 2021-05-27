Semi goes into Brum Woods, driver escapes injury
Batesville, IN — There were no injuries reported when a semi-trailer veered off State Road 229 and into part of Brum Woods shortly after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. Batesville Police say the semi driver, 32-year-old Benjamin Williams, was southbound on 229 when he tried to grab a water bottle and failed to make a left turn before driving off the side of the road. His semi went into a ditch and collided with a number of trees, but Williams – who is from Wisconsin – escaped injury. The accident closed 229 from Huntersville Road to Mulberry Street while the semi and trailer were removed from the woods.wrbiradio.com