Hindustani hymns: A melodic path to the divine

If you had told me five years ago that I would ever be woodturning pieces that I was sufficiently proud of to show my friends and family, I would have laughed. “I am rubbish at making things,” would have been my response, or something to that effect. So, to have been told that I would one day be selling my handcrafted work, would have seemed impossible. I always told myself that the logical conclusion of my not being very good at drawing (I’m still not) and being pretty bad at art in school, was that I was not artistic or good with practical tasks. I was not someone who made things. I was a thinker who could only express themselves with words and was creative only in the sense that I could come up with ideas but as soon as I tried to practically translate them into anything beautiful, I’d be disappointed. I self-labelled based on very little experience of craft and was fixated on the outcome with no regard for how the process felt.