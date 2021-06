Apple employees' full-time work-from-home arrangement may be coming to an end in a few months' time. The tech giant's CEO sent out an email to employees, asking them to return to the office starting in September, according to The Verge and Bloomberg. Tim Cook said most people will be expected to come in on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at a minimum, with the option to work from home on Wednesdays and Fridays.